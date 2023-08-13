Supporters of General Muhoozi Keinerugaba in the United States of America launched their group in Boston Massachusetts on Monday, 11 amid renewed calls for extended efforts in mobilising for a peaceful transition of power in Uganda.

The group’s Chairman, Engineer Andrew Davis Mwase revealed that demystifying the poisonous lies the opposition has laid against Uganda will be one of the key assignments of the organisation that has since been registered by the authorities in the host country.

Hon Susan Nakawuki who was the Guest of Honor at the prestigious event welcomed efforts by the organisers to bring together fellow Countrymen and women and pledged to work closely with them to fulfil their potential towards their motherland.

