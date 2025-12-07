Kampala – In a season of giving, the Ruparelia Foundation has ignited the spirit of Christmas with its flagship outreach program, launching the inaugural event of the year at the Ghetto Research Lab in the bustling Mulago-Kamwokya community. The initiative, which has become a cherished annual tradition, promises to touch the lives of thousands of underprivileged families across Uganda, starting with joyful gatherings and essential support right in the heart of the capital’s informal settlements.

The foundation’s team, spearheaded by Sheena Ruparelia—daughter of business magnate Sudhir Ruparelia—and her husband Jay Sakaria, descended upon the Ghetto Research Lab on Saturday with an armload of thoughtfully curated gift hampers. These packages, emblazoned with the smiling image of the late Rajiv Ruparelia, served as poignant reminders of the family’s enduring commitment to compassion. Rajiv, who tragically passed away in 2015, remains a beacon of kindness in Ugandan philanthropy circles, often hailed as a surrogate father to countless children from marginalized backgrounds. His legacy lives on through initiatives like this, where he once championed scholarships, spearheaded food drives, and even rallied support for the needy during high-octane motor sports events he passionately endorsed.

The day’s festivities unfolded with a palpable sense of warmth and unity. Volunteers mingled seamlessly with residents, distributing hampers brimming with holiday essentials and festive treats. Uplifting messages of hope and resilience echoed through the air, fostering a collective embrace of the holidays amid everyday hardships. A highlight came during the ceremonial cake-cutting, where Sheena and Jay joined hands with community elders and wide-eyed children, symbolizing shared joy and solidarity. Laughter filled the lab’s modest spaces as families bonded over stories, games, and simple moments of connection—transforming what could have been another ordinary afternoon into a tapestry of gratitude and optimism.

This outreach is more than a one-off gesture; it’s the cornerstone of the Ruparelia Foundation’s broader Christmas campaign, which deploys resources to vulnerable households nationwide each December. Over the years, the program has evolved into a lifeline for slum dwellers, providing not just material aid but also emotional upliftment in communities often overlooked by mainstream development efforts. As Kamwokya’s residents savored their slices of cake and unpacked their gifts, whispers of anticipation rippled through the crowd: What wonders might the foundation bring next?

The Ruparelia family’s hands-on approach underscores a philosophy rooted in empathy, one that Rajiv exemplified until his untimely death. From funding education for slum youth to organizing rally-side charities, his influence permeates every hamper and handshake. Sheena Ruparelia, carrying forward this torch, emphasized the program’s role in building lasting community ties, though specific remarks from the event were not detailed in reports.

As the sun dipped below Kampala’s skyline, the Ghetto Research Lab stood as a testament to philanthropy in action—a reminder that in Uganda’s vibrant yet challenging urban underbelly, a single act of generosity can kindle hope for the holidays and beyond. Watchdog Uganda will continue tracking the Ruparelia Foundation’s seasonal endeavors, highlighting how such efforts bridge divides and amplify voices from the margins.