Haruna Enterprises (U) Ltd has announced a major policy shift under its ‘Open Growth 2030 Vision,’ lifting internal investment and expansion limits to fast‑track urban transformation projects in Kampala and beyond. The decision, aimed at accelerating development timelines, expanding financial flexibility, and deepening Uganda’s commercial infrastructure, marks a defining moment in the company’s evolution from a domestic real‑estate developer into a regional powerhouse in urban construction, logistics, and sustainability.

Background

Over the past two decades, Haruna Enterprises has played a defining role in reshaping Kampala’s urban identity. From the establishment of landmark properties such as Haruna Towers in Ntinda and Wandegeya to the construction of modern trade complexes like Nakayiza Market and Segawa Market, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to functional, accessible, and future‑ready developments. However, the rapid pace of urbanization and the increasing demand for integrated mixed‑use facilities have outgrown traditional investment models that rely on fixed capital ceilings and staged expansion. To respond to these realities, the Board of Haruna Enterprises approved a comprehensive policy reform lifting all internal investment limits. This new framework enables unrestricted capital allocation for both ongoing and upcoming projects while empowering project managers and financial teams to act with greater autonomy, speed, and responsiveness to market opportunities.

Strategic Vision and New Policy Framework

The new strategic framework is anchored on three principles: flexibility, innovation, and impact. By removing internal caps on project expenditure and financing, Haruna Enterprises seeks to align its operational structure with the dynamic needs of modern city development. The initiative is part of the broader ‘Open Growth 2030 Vision,’ a long‑term roadmap designed to integrate technology, sustainability, and economic inclusion into Uganda’s urban landscape. According to company executives, the lifting of limits will accelerate construction schedules for major developments such as Haruna Towers Wilson Road, Haruna Market Nakivubo, and Haruna Kisenyi Trade Center. Each of these projects incorporates features such as automated cargo lifts, renewable‑energy systems, and architectural designs modeled on international standards of safety and efficiency.

Impact on Urban Development

Kampala’s commercial infrastructure has long been constrained by outdated building models, fragmented investment structures, and slow project approvals. By adopting a policy of unlimited reinvestment, Haruna Enterprises positions itself as a catalyst for urban renewal—injecting liquidity, confidence, and modernity into the construction ecosystem. The company’s expansion policy is expected to generate thousands of new jobs, stimulate local supply chains, and expand rental space availability in high‑demand zones like Kisenyi, Wandegeya, and Nakasero. The firm’s leadership emphasizes that this move is not merely financial but philosophical—representing a shift from conservative property development to an open, innovation‑driven model that prioritizes long‑term social and economic returns over short‑term profit margins.

Ongoing and Upcoming Projects

Haruna Enterprises currently oversees more than a dozen active projects across Uganda. Among the flagship developments benefiting from the lifted investment limit are the following:

• Haruna Towers Wilson Road – a 16‑floor commercial tower integrating smart elevators, energy‑saving glass curtain walls, and a rooftop helipad.

• Haruna Market Nakivubo – a new market complex featuring over 500 shop outlets, a 12‑ton cargo lift system, and advanced fire‑safety infrastructure.

• Segawa Market Redevelopment – an ongoing modernization of the Kisenyi trading hub to include vertical storage systems, dedicated parking, and digital rent management.

• Haruna Towers Arua Park – a regional logistics center under design, expected to serve as a gateway between Uganda and neighboring trade corridors.

• Haruna Towers Ntinda Expansion – incorporating co‑working spaces, restaurant terraces, and green rooftop areas for tenants.

Technology and Innovation

At the heart of Haruna Enterprises’ policy shift lies a renewed focus on innovation. The company is implementing advanced technologies across its projects—ranging from heavy‑duty vertical transport systems to smart building management solutions. The adoption of 12‑ton cargo elevators at the Nakivubo and Kisenyi sites exemplifies the company’s push toward logistics‑enabled commercial architecture. Additionally, Haruna Enterprises is investing in solar power integration, real‑time water recycling systems, and intelligent lighting to reduce carbon footprints.

These efforts are aligned with Uganda’s Vision 2040 agenda, which seeks to promote sustainable urban infrastructure and climate‑resilient growth.

Economic and Social Impact

By lifting investment limits, Haruna Enterprises aims to increase its contribution to Uganda’s GDP through enhanced property development and related services. The company estimates that ongoing and upcoming projects could inject over UGX 1 trillion into the economy over the next five years. Beyond macroeconomic benefits, the company’s policy supports youth employment, vocational training for construction workers, and opportunities for small‑scale suppliers and artisans. Furthermore, expanded rental space availability across Kampala’s urban core will provide affordable business premises for traders, SMEs, and service providers. The policy aligns with the company’s long‑standing belief that real estate must serve not only investors but also communities and city ecosystems.

Remarks from Management

Speaking on behalf of the company, according to the official Haruna Enterprises website https://harunaenterprisesltd.com, “This decision reflects our confidence in Uganda’s stability and the strength of our local construction ecosystem. We are no longer limiting ourselves to traditional benchmarks. The vision is to empower our teams to build without unnecessary ceilings, ensuring that quality, safety, and community impact remain our core guiding principles.”

The management further highlighted that the move was informed by internal research indicating that delayed project timelines and restricted reinvestment often result in higher long‑term costs. By lifting limits, Haruna Enterprises will streamline financing, speed up completion rates, and optimize the return‑on‑investment cycle across its portfolio.

Outlook for 2030

Under the Open Growth 2030 Vision, Haruna Enterprises aims to transform Kampala into a modern commercial metropolis defined by skyline innovation, functional public spaces, and affordable access to modern infrastructure. The company envisions a model where property development contributes directly to urban planning, employment generation, and national competitiveness. Future strategic goals include the establishment of a construction training institute, the introduction of property technology (PropTech) systems for digital rent management, and the expansion of operations into East Africa’s secondary cities such as Jinja, Mbarara, and Gulu.

By 2030, Haruna Enterprises expects to have completed more than five major mixed‑use complexes and achieved a 40% reduction in construction energy waste through sustainable engineering.

Conclusion

The decision by Haruna Enterprises to lift its internal investment limits marks a turning point in Uganda’s private sector development story. It underscores the confidence of local investors in the nation’s growth trajectory and the readiness of indigenous firms to match global construction and infrastructure standards. As Kampala continues its rapid transformation, Haruna Enterprises stands poised to lead the way—bridging innovation, sustainability, and economic inclusion. This press release reaffirms Haruna Enterprises’ unwavering commitment to developing Uganda—one building, one community, and one skyline at a time.

This OP-Ed is based on the press release “Haruna Enterprises Lifts Limit to Accelerate Urban Development Drive,” available on the official company website.www.harunaenterprisesltd.com

.