The Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs who is also the head, Office of the national Chairman (ONC) in Kyambogo, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, has launched a fight against poverty in Kamwokya, one of the biggest ghettos in Uganda, which also happens to be Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s stronghold.

Hajjat Namyalo has kicked off the war against poverty in the ghettos, which is part of the agenda of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s Ten Point Program, by donating assorted items and equipment that will enable youth groups to start up small businesses.

As part of the campaign, Hajjat Namyalo on Friday met several youth groups that received items which include; Wielding machines, deep fryers, car washing machines, G-Nuts grinding machines, popcorn machines, Saloon equipment, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Hajjat Namyalo told the youth groups that all this is possible through the coordination of the ONC and the Office of the President.

“As we celebrate the 9th Anniversary of the Kamwokya NRM Voice Army, we launch a campaign known as Empowering Kamwokya People, during which several youth groups shall receive items like these in phases,” Namyalo said.

She however advised the youth to keep off drugs and other substances that might lead them to committing criminal acts.

The ONC boss however noted that there are also several women groups that had registered with her office and that these are to be considered first in the next phase.

Some of the groups that benefited from the package she delivered include among others; Senfuka Hassan/Rogers Popcorn, Kamwokya Kikete Charcoal Stove, Kaguta Street – Pop Con Machine, GRL Youth Group G-nuts Machine, White Street – Hair Cutting Machines/ Shavers.