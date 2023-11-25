Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Security Forces Urged To Embrace Sports To Promote Cooperation

Watchdog Uganda by Watchdog Uganda
4 hours ago
in National, News
0
ShareTweetSendShare

The Director of Sports in Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, Colonel John Mark Ssemanda has urged the security forces to embrace sports as a networking tool to foster harmony, cooperation and unity.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com

Related Posts

No Result
View All Result

© 2023 Watchdog Uganda

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In