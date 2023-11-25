Security Forces Urged To Embrace Sports To Promote Cooperation

“This spirit of games will foster unity and cooperation among the forces. I encourage you all to continue working together as brothers and sisters because we’re together as one force,” said Col Ssemanda.

Col Ssemanda was speaking at the closure of a 3-day Interforce shooting range competition that was held at the Police Shooting Grounds, Kigo, Wakiso district.

He thanked the Uganda Police Force leadership and National Organizing Committee for organizing the 17th edition of the interforce games.

The Deputy Director of Welfare and Sports and Production in the Uganda Police Forces, Senior Commissioner of Police Bazil Mugisha congratulated all the participants and reminded them that sports have health benefit and kills stress.

He emphasized teamwork and urged soldiers to continue with the existing cooperation and friendship even on duty while executing their duties.

This year’s 17th Edition of Interforce Games is based on the theme; “Fostering wellness and interagency cooperation through sports for a safer and secure Uganda.”

The 3-day Armed Forces Shooting Range exercise commenced on Monday 20th November marking the first Sports event of the 17th Edition of the Interforce Games that are slated to take place at Kabalye and Masindi stadium.

Several sports events to be contested include Football, Netball, Handball, Darts, Volleyball, Athletics, and Taekwondo, among others.

A total of 265 rangers have participated; 85 from UPDF, 65 from Uganda Prison Services, 55 from Ugandan Wild Life Authority and 60 from Uganda Police Force who are the hosts.

Uganda Police Force emerged as the overall winner, UPDF the second, Uganda Wildlife Authority the third and Uganda Prisons Service the fourth.