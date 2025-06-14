In less than ten months, Annet Nabirye, the chairperson of the NRM Women League in Luuka District, has transformed her community, earning her the metaphor of a tree bearing abundant fruit. Speaking at Lambala Primary School on June 1, 2025, Nabirye, a Master’s degree holder and proud daughter of Luuka, outlined a remarkable list of achievements that have uplifted the district since December 2024.

Her efforts, rooted in dedication and strategic connections, have brought tangible progress to the people of Luuka, cementing her reputation as a dynamic leader.

Nabirye’s initiatives span infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, and youth empowerment, addressing critical needs across the district. One of her flagship achievements is the rehabilitation of community roads using locally mobilized resources, improving connectivity and access to markets. To enhance safety and economic activity, she spearheaded the installation of security lights in all major trading centers, brightening the evenings and fostering vibrant local trade.

Education has been a cornerstone of Nabirye’s work. She has brought WiFi and internet access to four secondary schools—Kiyunga S.S, Busiiro S.S, Busalamu S.S, and Nile High School—equipping students with tools for modern learning. Additionally, she donated bags of cement to schools, mosques, and churches, strengthening community infrastructure. Over 400 needy children in Ikumbya received school bags and scholastic materials, ensuring access to education for the most vulnerable.

In agriculture, Nabirye’s impact is profound. She distributed 40,000 kilograms of maize seeds to 80 households across 310 villages, boosting food security and livelihoods. Cocoa seedlings were provided to model farmers, while spray pumps, hoes, and other tools were donated to enhance farming productivity. Her lobbying efforts secured a government tractor for commercial agriculture, with more expected, and culverts for Bukooma, improving rural infrastructure.

Water access, a critical issue in Luuka, has seen significant strides under Nabirye’s leadership. She facilitated 5 kilometers of piped water in Bulanga Town Council, repaired over 50 water points, and lobbied for boreholes across the district. These efforts have brought clean water closer to thousands, improving health and reducing the burden on women and children.

Nabirye’s commitment to empowerment is evident in her support for youth and women. She injected capital into their associations, donated motorcycles and workshop tools to youth groups, and provided sewing machines and driers to foster entrepreneurship. Her advocacy secured scholarships for secondary and university students and job opportunities in both public and private sectors.

Notably, she arranged for Luuka’s youth to attend an international conference in Russia, opening doors to global networks and business opportunities.

Healthcare has not been overlooked. Nabirye donated wheelchairs for persons with disabilities and plans to deliver five beds per Health Center III across the district in June 2025. Her lobbying efforts also secured the release of irrigation scheme funds and an upcoming ambulance for Kiyunga Health Center IV, enhancing critical services.

Sports and community engagement have flourished under her watch. Nabirye donated sports uniforms to all sub-counties and town councils, supported motor-cross competitions with financial aid, balls, trophies, and bicycles, and funded the affiliation of Luuka’s sports leadership to FUFA. Plans are underway to extend sports uniforms to secondary schools, fostering unity and pride.

Perhaps most impressively, Nabirye leveraged her government connections to increase Luuka’s annual budget by 11 billion shillings, channeling funds into education and other sectors. Her ability to navigate high-level networks has brought substantial resources to the district, amplifying her impact.

In her address, Nabirye credited the support of President Museveni, Hon. Balaam Barugahare, Haj. Faruk Kirunda, and the people of Luuka for these successes. With the 2026 elections on the horizon, she urged voters to back leaders aligned with NRM’s values, positioning herself as a proven servant of the people. In just ten months, Annet Nabirye has planted seeds of progress in Luuka, and her fruitful efforts continue to grow, promising a brighter future for her community.