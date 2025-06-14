As Uganda gears up for the 2026 general elections, the race for the Eastern Youth Member of Parliament seat is intensifying.

Among the aspirants is Hussein Ibra, a seasoned leader and former NRM flagbearer for the Guild Presidency of Makerere University.

Having picked his nomination forms on Friday,13 June, 2025, from the Kyadondo road-based NRM Secretariat, Hussein Ibra is now set to fight hard and secure the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag ahead of the upcoming elections.

The boisterous MP hopeful, clad in a yellow shirt, a color synonymous with the ruling NRM party, and carrying the portrait of President Yoweri Museveni, beamed with smiles and confidence of victory.

A couple of PLU supporters accompanied him to the nomination venue as a show of support and solidarity, portraying Ibra as the new face of leadership in the youth-dominated Uganda, where youth account for more than 75% of the population.

A Vision for the Youth of Eastern Region.

In an exclusive interview with Watchdog Uganda, Hussein Ibra shared his vision for the youth of Eastern Region, which covers Busoga, Bukedi, Sebei, Elgon, Teso, and Karamoja sub-regions.

He showcased his leadership experience, policy agenda, and commitment to empowering the next generation. Ibra’s vision is centered on creating opportunities for employment, education, access to capital, and civic engagement.

“…the youth are the custodians of the future; let us empower them to create a brighter tomorrow…,” Ibra said, emphasizing the importance of investing in young people.

Quoting celebrated Ghanian Kwame Nkrumah (1909-1972), who urged Africans to unite, Ibra also highlighted the significance of Pan Africanism and regional integration in driving development and progress.

A Strong Admirer of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

As a strong admirer of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Hussein Ibra believes that the CDF’s leadership style, which prioritizes professionalism and moral integrity, is a model for young leaders to follow.

Gen. Muhoozi has repeatedly vowed to improve the welfare of soldiers by fighting corruption and mismanagement of resources in the UPDF and has also emphasized the importance of education and training in equipping young people with skills to drive economic transformation.

Addressing Critical Challenges.

Challenges like unemployment, limited access to quality education, and lack of entrepreneurial support are critical issues that Hussein Ibra aims to address.

“…education is not a way to escape poverty, it is a way of fighting it,” Ibra quoted former Tanzanian President Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere(1922-1999), highlighting the importance of education in fighting poverty and promoting progress.

Championing Youth Empowerment Policies.

Once elected to Parliament, Hussein Ibra promises to champion policies that focus on youth entrepreneurship, job creation, education reforms, and mental health.

“…when you engage in wealth creation, you create jobs…,” Ibra echoed President Museveni’s words, emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth.

By building cross-party alliances and working closely with youth representatives and committees, Hussein Ibra says he is confident that he can drive meaningful change.

A Leader with a Vision.

Hussein Ibra also believes that a good leader must be visionary, accountable, empathetic, and courageous. He embodies these qualities through his commitment to service, transparency, and speaking truth to power.

As his role model Gen. Muhoozi has always urged African militaries to strengthen cooperation for regional stability and unity, Hussein Ibra also hopes to inspire and motivate the youth of Eastern Region to become more engaged in the political process.

Condemning Violent Protests.

Hussein Ibra also condemns politicians who incite youth into violent protests and hooliganism, especially during elections. He warns youth to desist from confrontational approaches with security, saying that once elected, he will conduct civic education on patriotism and peaceful coexistence.

“…this approach is not only selfish but also destructive and highlighted the devastating consequences of such protests citing the loss of young lives, injuries, and imprisonment…”, he said adding that many misguided youths have lost their lives or gotten deformed while others are rotting in prisons while the sponsors and instigators continue to walk free and enjoy their lives.

Advocating for Dialogue and Constructive Engagement.

Instead of resorting to violence, Ibra advocates for dialogue and constructive engagement with stakeholders to address grievances, believing that this approach can lead to meaningful change and promote inclusivity and equity.

Commentators have welcomed Hussein Ibra’s approach, which emphasizes the importance of engaging with stakeholders, building partnerships, and promoting inclusive decision-making processes.

Conclusion

Hussein Ibra does not buy into the oft-repeated and tired statements that refer to the youth as future leaders of tomorrow as a pretext to lock them out of leadership positions.

With the key highlights of Hussein Ibra’s summarized manifesto which aligns with the NRM’s, many see him sailing through with hardly any big challenges from his political opponents.

His vision for the youth stresses on education, entrepreneurship and job creation as well as his commitment to dialogue and peaceful coexistence have appealed to many youths in the region.

As a result, Hussein Ibra’s popularity is expected to soar making him a front-runner for the eastern Youth MP seat. His dynamic ability and charisma to connect with the youth and articulate their concerns has earned him widespread admiration and many believe he has a strong chance of winning the election.

As the election season warms up, it will be interesting to see how Hussein Ibra’s message is received by the voters (electoral college) and whether he can maintain his momentum to secure the coveted seat which comes with plenty of prestige and privileges.