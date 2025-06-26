KAMPALA, Uganda – June 26, 2025 – The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has joined forces with the opulent Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala’s lakeside gem, to deliver an unforgettable experience for athletes at the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup, a high-stakes qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. On June 20, URU officials met with the resort’s management to lock in plans for lavish accommodations and seamless event logistics, setting the stage for a thrilling tournament from July 8 to 19 at the Mandela National Stadium.

The meeting, teased on X by the URU as sparking “exciting plans ahead,” ensured that athletes from eight powerhouse nations—Zimbabwe (2024 champions), hosts Uganda, Namibia, Kenya, Algeria, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Morocco—will enjoy elite treatment. Speke Resort, famed for its luxurious amenities and state-of-the-art convention center, will provide bespoke dining tailored to players’ nutritional needs, plush lodging, and smooth transport to the stadium, guaranteeing peak performance conditions.

Speke Resort’s allure as a venue shines through its track record of hosting glamorous events like the Africa AI Summit and the upcoming UNESCO Africa Engineering Week. Nestled along Lake Victoria’s shores, its blend of sophistication and cutting-edge facilities makes it the perfect stage for the Rugby Africa Cup’s intensity. “This partnership elevates athlete hospitality to new heights, letting them focus on dominating the field,” a URU spokesperson declared.

The 2025 Rugby Africa Cup, Uganda’s second consecutive year as host, is a make-or-break moment, with the winner securing a direct ticket to the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the runner-up battling in an Africa/Asia play-off in Kampala. The URU is leaving nothing to chance: the Uganda Rugby Cranes are sharpening their skills in Southern Africa, while the Mandela National Stadium has been upgraded to world-class standards. With full government support and collaboration with Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah, the URU is poised to deliver a blockbuster event.

Fans can expect a electrifying vibe, with matches streaming live on RugbyPass TV, NBS Sport, and Rugby Africa’s social platforms. Speke Resort’s starring role cements Uganda’s place as a global sports hotspot. For details, visit www.ugandarugby.com or www.spekeresort.com .