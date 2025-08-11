In very disturbing news this evening, former Minister in charge of General Duties in the Office of Prime Minister , Mary Karooro Okurut has been pronounced dead.

Information on the circumstances surrounding the veteran politician and educator is still scanty. A Close family source has, however intimated to Watchdog that the deceased has been ailing for some time before her eventual death.

Mary Busingye Karoro Okurut was born on 8 December 1954.

She was a Ugandan educator, author and politician. She held several ministerial positions in the NRM government, the latest being a Cabinet Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister. She was appointed to that position on 6 June 2016. Prior to that, from 1 March 2015 until 6 June 2016, she served as Cabinet Minister for National Security, a position she held since 1 March 2015.

Between 2012 and 2015, she served as the Minister of Gender and Social Issues in the Cabinet of Uganda. She was appointed to that position in 2012.

Mary Karoro Okurut also served as the elected Member of Parliament for Bushenyi District Women’s Constituency from 2006 to May 2021.

In the 2020 National resistance movement NRM party flag bearer elections, Karooro lost to Annet Katusiime Mugisha who was elected Bushenyi district woman member of parliament in the 2021 Uganda presidential and parliamentary elections.