Pastor Benny Hinn to Nakasero State Lodge on Saturday evening, marking a significant moment of spiritual unity for Uganda. The meeting, highlighted in a tweet by the President, preceded Hinn’s ongoing three-day “Miracle Healing Crusade” at Miracle Centre Cathedral, which has drawn thousands of faithful since Friday. This visit underscores Uganda’s deep Christian heritage and offers a renewed sense of hope as the nation looks toward a future of faith and progress.

Pastor Hinn, a global figure known for his inspiring crusades, arrived in Kampala to lead a series of free events from June 27-29, promising anointed worship and miraculous healings. His ministry’s website describes the crusade as an opportunity for Ugandans to experience divine intervention, with sessions broadcast live on BennyHinn.org and social platforms. The event, supported by a UGX 50 million donation from Equity Bank Uganda, saw over 200,000 attendees on its first day, according to SoftPower News. Testimonies of spiritual renewal and healings are already resonating, with #BennyHinnInUganda trending nationwide. Hinn’s reputation, built on decades of ministry, continues to inspire, despite past controversies, as he brings his message of hope to a nation where 85% of the population identifies as Christian, per the 2014 census.

Museveni committed to Fostering National Unity

The President’s engagement with Hinn reflects his commitment to fostering national unity through faith. During the meeting, Museveni noted they held “meaningful discussions on faith and religion, followed by a heartfelt prayer for our nation.” Clad in matching yellow robes—a symbol of solidarity—both leaders emphasized the role of spirituality in Uganda’s development. This comes at a pivotal time, with the 2026 general elections on the horizon, offering Museveni, in his 39th year of leadership, an opportunity to strengthen his connection with the Christian majority. The visit also aligns with his long-standing practice of engaging diverse communities, as seen in his recent call for dialogue in the Iran-Israel conflict, reported by The Independent on June 24.

The impact on Museveni’s leadership is notably positive. Images of the meeting, shared widely on social media, portray a leader rooted in faith, countering criticisms of his prolonged tenure. Supporters like @AkelloJM and @MrJordanposts praised the encounter as a “divine revival,” while the prayer for the nation has been hailed as a blessing for stability. Economically, the crusade boosts local vendors and highlights private sector support, though its broader fiscal impact remains limited. Spiritually, it energizes Uganda’s growing evangelical community, now at 11.1% of the population since 2002, fostering a sense of collective purpose.