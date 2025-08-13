Pearl Tower One Unveiled: Sudhir Ruparelia’s Mega Development Opens Doors in Kampala KAMPALA –

In a major boost to Uganda’s commercial real estate sector, Pearl Tower One, a state-of-the-art 19-storey Grade-A office tower, has officially opened for business along Yusuf Lule Road in the heart of Kampala.

Developed by Meera Investments Ltd under the stewardship of prominent businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, the tower marks the inaugural phase of the ambitious Pearl Business Park project, poised to transform the city’s skyline and economy.

The opening comes at a time when Kampala is witnessing rapid urban growth, with demand for premium office spaces surging from international corporations, embassies, NGOs, and regional headquarters.

Pearl Tower One spans an impressive 24,000 square meters of lettable space across 16 floors, designed to meet global standards for modern workspaces. Key features include high-speed dual-fiber internet connectivity, round-the-clock security bolstered by over 170 CCTV cameras, automated fire detection and sprinkler systems, and three secure basement parking levels accommodating more than 360 vehicles.

Sustainability is at the core, with energy-efficient lighting and ventilation systems ensuring comfort while minimizing environmental impact. Speaking on the vision behind the project, Sudhir Ruparelia emphasized its role in fostering economic progress.

“We aim to create a ‘city within a city’ that drives growth and urban development in Kampala,” he stated, highlighting how the park will attract foreign investment and create thousands of jobs. The Pearl Business Park, sprawling across 18 acres on land previously occupied by the army’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, envisions up to 10 towers in total.

Future phases promise a five-star luxury hotel catering to business travelers and tourists, a vibrant shopping precinct with retail outlets and dining options, and a world-class hospital to provide top-tier healthcare services. This medical facility is particularly timely, addressing the need for advanced local treatment and reducing the outflow of Ugandans seeking care abroad. Open recreational spaces will add a touch of leisure, making the park a holistic hub for work, living, and relaxation.

Economists predict the development will inject vitality into Kampala’s economy, stimulating trade, tourism, and employment. With Uganda’s GDP growth projected at over 6% this year, projects like Pearl Business Park align with government efforts to modernize infrastructure and attract FDI. However, stakeholders call for supportive policies to ensure equitable benefits, including affordable access for local businesses.

As Kampala evolves into a regional business powerhouse, Pearl Tower One stands as a symbol of ambition and innovation. Meera Investments’ initiative not only elevates the city’s profile but also underscores the private sector’s pivotal role in national development.

For more on this story or to submit your views, email watchdoguganda@gmail.com.