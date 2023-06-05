Government departments renting space from Kampala tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s vast real estate projects doesn’t violate any laws.

Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda, was a few days ago quoted as suggesting that government departments shouldn’t be renting space from the businessman’s properties.

But experts and public commentators say the businessman, also one of the leading taxpayers in the country, who invests millions of dollars in erecting up-to-date office, business and residential premises breaks no law inviting tenancy deals from government agencies.

Infact, most of Mr. Ruparelia’s clients are from the private sector.

“GoU isn’t in real estate [business]. Sudhir is. It’s his core business. They’ve done business for ages. What’s the issue?” one public commentator Allan Kassujja said.

Mr Ruparelia, through his Meera Investments Ltd and Crane Management Services Ltd is one of the leading estate developers in the region with signature projects like Kingdom Kampala, Hardware City, Market Plaza, Kampala Boulevard building, among others.

Sudhir’s business empire also spans over hotels and hospitality industry, floriculture, education and schools to media, insurance and forex and banking.

The city business mogul is currently plotting the re-development of the former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headquarters on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala, with a multi-million dollar massive Business Park, that will host office premises, a shopping centre, health and leisure amenities among others.

According to the artistic impressions—The Pearl Business Park — an 18-acre mixed use facility that will host a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall and a modern hospital when complete.

Phase one of the project to be completed soon, will cater to office space while the building will have 16 lettable floors with 27,240 sqm of built up area.