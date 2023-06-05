The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has pledged to support Uganda’s film industry describing it as an important platform that helps in the promotion and preservation of culture and heritage.

Officiating at the 10th Uganda Film Festival (UFF) Gala Night, Tayebwa said the government is counting on the film industry to showcase to the world the importance of culture.

“We need locally made films like never before to shape a new narrative of a progressive and highly gifted country that can rely on creatives for transformation,” Tayebwa said.

He said Parliament will help to advocate for the creation of a conducive environment for the growth of the creative industry, so it can make a unique contribution to the cultural expression.

“Parliament’s oversight role in Ugandan film can help in alleviating the challenges facing this industry by advocating for the creation of a conducive environment for filming and investing in our industry,” he said adding that, ‘there is a virus called piracy which we must fight by all means so that our local content creators can reap their rewards fully from the content they are making’.

The Uganda Film Festival is an annual celebration of Uganda’s best talent in the film Industry where leading actors, actresses, film directors, scriptwriters and other creatives are recognized for their outstanding role in the development of the film industry.

On funding shortfalls crippling the sector, Tayebwa urged film makers to organize themselves so that the government could support them.

“We just passed a budget of Shs51 trillion against priorities of Shs234 trillion. So for you to be relevant, to be included in that, you have to be very organized. I urge the players in the film industry to get organized, and then we have data on how best we can support you,” Tayebwa added.

He commended the Uganda Communication Commission for promoting the film industry for the last 10 years.

He said UCC’s 10 years of consistency has been key in preparing local content on our screens.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi in a speech read by Permanent Secretary, Dr. Amina Zawedde said the industry if well supported can help to employ a lot of young people.

UCC acting Executive Director, Eng. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo said the local film industry is a sector which has a great opportunity to create employment.

The UCC Executive Director also urged Ugandans to embrace local content.