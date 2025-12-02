Kampala, Uganda – As the festive season reaches fever pitch, Speke Resort Munyonyo has rolled out irresistible plans to make December 2025 one to remember. Property owner and renowned businessman Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia personally announced two blockbuster offerings that are already sending excitement across the city.

Top of the bill is the resort’s grand New Year’s Eve celebration on 31st December. Guests are promised a night of glittering fireworks lighting up the Lake Victoria shoreline, a lavish dinner, high-energy performances from a live band, and non-stop entertainment. “Ring in the New Year with a blast,” Dr. Sudhir urged on social media, adding that tables are filling fast. Early birds are encouraged to secure their spots immediately by calling or WhatsApp +256 752 711714.

For those seeking a longer escape, the resort has launched an exclusive Festive Season Staycation package running throughout December. Visitors can enjoy heavily discounted room rates, a packed calendar of holiday activities for adults and children, plus specially curated festive meal plans blending local and international flavours. Whether it’s a romantic getaway, family reunion, or year-end retreat with friends, Speke Resort promises luxury, relaxation, and lakeside serenity.

Booking is open now via +256 752 711714, +256 414 227 111, or reservations@spekeresort.com.

With its world-class facilities, sprawling gardens, and unbeatable lakeside location, Speke Resort Munyonyo continues to cement its reputation as Uganda’s premier festive destination. Don’t miss out—2026 deserves the perfect send-off to 2025!