On November 19, 2025, I published an article in Watchdog News in response to sociopolitical critic Professor Oweyegha-Afunaduula, who had previously written in the Daily Express Uganda on November 17, 2025. In his article, the professor posed an important analytical question: “Is Bobi Wine evolving into a 21st-century idea in Uganda?”

In my response, I argued that no, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) is not evolving into a 21st-century political idea for Uganda. My position was that Kyagulanyi’s political appeal remains largely symbolic rather than structural, and emotional rather than transformative. For this reason, he still falls short of embodying a comprehensive 21st-century political ideology or institutional agenda.

The NTV Presidential Debate, held on Sunday, November 30, 2025, with President Yoweri Museveni notably absent, further illustrated this point. During the debate, Kyagulanyi repeatedly struggled to interpret questions presented to him and at times appeared uncertain while reading his notes. These moments reinforced concerns about his preparedness and mastery of public policy.

What was particularly striking was that even some supporters from within the National Unity Platform (NUP) acknowledged these weaknesses. A few viewers expressed disappointment, noting that Kyagulanyi did not demonstrate readiness for national leadership or a deep understanding of critical policy issues.

One online commentator observed: “The bitter truth is Bobi should be put on the waiting list so that he observes from afar and learns from those who truly understand these issues.”

Another added: “Let him go to Kyankwanzi; otherwise, he will cause our nation to crash.” She went on say, “Without bias, Bobi is not presidential material for Uganda today. He would be better suited for the role of Kampala Lord Mayor.”

These reactions, both from NRM-leaning and NUP-leaning audiences, echo the essence of Professor Oweyegha-Afunaduula’s question. The feedback suggests that Kyagulanyi still falls short of representing a fully-formed 21st-century political idea for Uganda. The NTV Presidential Debate did not strengthen his case; instead, it exposed fundamental limitations—both locally and internationally.

As one online viewer concluded, “I wish Museveni was in the debate.” The implication was clear: many believe President Museveni would have handled the questions with greater strategic depth than any of the other candidates.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

