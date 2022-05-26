India officially lifted its travel ban on March 27, 2022. Foreign flights to India had been suspended for almost 2 years.

It is finally possible to visit India from overseas provided you apply for an Indian visa and meet the remaining COVID-19 requirement requirements.

The lifting of the travel ban was announced at the end of March 2022 by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The statement read:

‘After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27/03/2022’.

Until now, only limited flights between certain countries and India have been operating under bilateral agreements. Uganda was not included in the air transport bubble scheme, which means this is the first time since 2020 that planes may land. Travel between India and Uganda could soon get easier, too, with Uganda Airlines planning direct flights to cities in India.

India has decided to resume international flights thanks to low and falling COVID-19 cases across the country. States in India are now relaxing restrictions. Night and weekend curfews are ending and businesses are returning to normal operation.

Visitors can still expect some safety measures. Certain states may require a negative test result to enter from other areas. In addition, random testing in airports and other public spaces could be in place. It’s important to check the state-specific restrictions for trips to India in 2022.

Domestic flights are operating in India, and all train and metro services have resumed. A face mask must be worn when using transport and in other public spaces.

Everyone must abide by all the COVID-19 rules and restrictions in place. Anyone who breaks the rules could be subject to fines and other penalties. Visitors must understand all the measures in place before planning a trip and follow the advice of the local authorities. It is recommendable to reserve accommodation in advance and check what health procedures are in place.

To travel to India from Uganda, passengers must still follow the health and safety protocol that remains in place. Like countries across the globe, India is maintaining some screening procedures for international arrivals.

People arriving from Uganda are required to carry a printed COVID-19 medical certificate showing a negative result. The following types of COVID-19 tests are accepted: CRISPR, RT-LAMP, or RT-PCR and the test must be taken no more than 72 hours before departure from the first embarkation point. The test must also be uploaded digitally.

Note that passengers aged under the age of 5 are exempt. A vaccination certificate issued in Uganda does not exempt travelers from the testing requirement. Anyone vaccinated in a country other than Uganda should check whether they need to have a pre-departure test— certificates issued in certain countries and showing full vaccination with a vaccine approved by India, like Oxford-AstraZeneca exempt holders from tests.

Another requirement is the ‘Air Suvidha’ declaration form. Health questionnaires are being used by India to screen passengers and help reduce infection rates. Passengers need to fill out the electronic form with personal details, flight information (flight number, seat number, and PNR number) plus passport information. Travelers also need to provide information about their place of departure, and contact details in India.

Vaccination certificates and negative test certificates should be uploaded and added to the declaration form. The final section requires applicants to provide information about their recent travel and health history.

Anyone who displays symptoms during on-arrival screening, or tests positive, will need to self-isolate.

Travelers need to check the requirements to return to Uganda at the end of their trip to India. Currently, a COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure is needed. Visitors need to arrange a test in India in the 3 days before the return flight. Children under the age of 7 are exempt from pre-departure tests.

Anyone planning an overseas trip from Uganda in the coming months is advised to stay up to date with the latest restrictions, both for their destination country and to return to Uganda. Entry requirements are subject to change at short notice.

India is one of several Asian nations to relax restrictions in recent months. Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam are just some of the countries open to some international tourism. Note that a certificate of full vaccination may be required.

Tourism is important to the Indian economy. Restarting international flights will help the country start to recover from the effects of COVID-19. Approximately 6.3 million international tourists and non-resident Indians arrived in India in 2020 compared to almost 18 million in 2019. Allowing foreigners with visas and eVisas to enter should see a steady return of tourism to India.