SPEKE RESORT MUNYONYO, KAMPALA – The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2025 wrapped up on May 24, 2025, in a dazzling finale that celebrated Uganda’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential. Held over several days, the event drew exhibitors, hosted buyers, and tourism stakeholders from across the globe, culminating in a night of music, fashion, and traditional performances that left attendees in awe.

Hon. Bahinduka Mugarra Martin, Uganda’s tourism minister, shared his gratitude on X, stating, “It’s my pleasure to thank every individual that participated in the Expo, the organizers, partners, exhibitors, sponsors, and media for making this yet another successful showcase of Uganda. Let’s continue to tell the Ugandan story and market the tourism gem that Uganda really is.” His post included striking visuals of Ngoma drummers in white tunics, pounding rhythms on traditional drums, and a fashion show featuring bold Ugandan designs by streetwear brand ORM, blending modern trends with cultural motifs.

The event, hosted at a scenic outdoor venue surrounded by palm trees, featured a series of B2B and B2C engagements, symposiums on industry dynamics, and networking sessions. A highlight was the cultural showcase at the Ndere Cultural Centre, where performers in colorful attire danced to the beats of engalabi and empuunya drums, instruments revered by the Baganda for their historical significance in royal ceremonies. “The energy of the Ngoma drums felt like a heartbeat connecting us all,” said Aisha Namutebi, a first-time attendee from Nairobi. “It made me proud to be African.”

The fashion segment showcased Uganda’s growing influence in global design. Models strutted in vibrant outfits, from geometric-patterned vests to checkered coats, reflecting the country’s appetite for progress through style. “Fashion here is a language of change,” noted designer Robert Okello of ORM, whose collection drew applause for its fusion of tradition and modernity.

POATE 2025 also facilitated familiarization trips for hosted buyers, offering hot air balloon safaris and visits to local craft markets. With Uganda’s tourism sector aiming to break misconceptions about destination Africa, the Expo underscored the nation’s potential as a cultural and natural gem. As the event closed with late-night revelry, attendees left inspired, ready to share Uganda’s story with the world.