KAMPALA, Uganda – On March 2023, His Excellency Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni launched the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) Project, a transformative initiative aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs across Uganda. Backed by a USD 217 million grant from the World Bank’s International Development Association, the project, implemented by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MoGLSD) and the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), is set to reshape the entrepreneurial landscape for women, including refugees and those in host districts.

The GROW Project targets women-owned micro and small enterprises, defined as businesses with at least 51% female ownership, fewer than 50 workers, and annual turnovers below UGX 100 million. Its core mission is to help these businesses scale from micro to small and small to medium enterprises by addressing barriers such as limited access to capital, inadequate business skills, and restrictive social norms. Covering all districts, cities, and municipalities in Uganda, the project offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to women’s diverse needs.

A cornerstone of the initiative is its ten-module training program, offered free to women entrepreneurs and their employees. The curriculum spans entrepreneurial mindset, financial literacy, digital marketing, and specialized trade skills like climate-smart agribusiness and e-commerce. Beyond training, the project facilitates mentorship and networking through district-level Women Entrepreneurship Platforms (WEPs), managed by organizations like the Uganda Women Entrepreneurs Association Limited (UWEAL). These platforms foster dialogue, knowledge sharing, and advocacy to challenge socio-cultural barriers to women’s economic empowerment.

Financial support is a key pillar of the GROW Project. Women entrepreneurs can access GROW loans ranging from UGX 4 million to UGX 200 million at a capped interest rate of 10% per year through six commercial banks, including Centenary Bank and Stanbic Bank. Flexible collateral options, such as group guarantees or movable assets, ensure accessibility for women with limited resources. For Muslim women avoiding interest-based loans, interest-free grants are available through a competitive process. The project also offers grants for innovative businesses and common user production facilities, alongside work placement and apprenticeship programs to build practical skills.

The GROW Project prioritizes inclusivity, extending services to refugee women registered with the government and offering special consideration to ethnic minorities like the Batwa and women with disabilities. By aligning with programs like the Parish Development Model and the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme, it amplifies opportunities for women already engaged in government initiatives. Men, too, play a role as champions in community engagement, supporting women’s economic advancement while benefiting indirectly through household and workforce improvements.

To ensure accessibility, application forms for training, loans, and apprenticeships are available through the GROW website, district Focal Point Officers, or settlement commandants for refugees. Feedback channels, including toll-free lines and WhatsApp, ensure transparency and responsiveness.

By fostering skills, financial access, and supportive networks, the GROW Project is paving the way for women entrepreneurs to thrive, creating a ripple effect of economic growth and empowerment across Uganda.