KAMPALA, UGANDA – May 30, 2025 – The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities of Uganda has commended the participation of prominent entrepreneurs Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, Patrick Bitature, and Karim Hirji at the ongoing Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2025, which has been a vibrant showcase of Uganda’s tourism potential. The event, held at the Speke Resort Munyonyo, has drawn industry leaders, investors, and hospitality giants like Serena Hotels, Sheraton Kampala, and Protea Hotels, signaling a robust future for the sector.

The expo has been a platform for dialogue, cultural displays, and investment pitches, with Uganda’s tourism sector taking center stage as a lucrative destination. During a keynote session, Maj. Gen. Edith Nakalema, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, praised the entrepreneurs for their commitment to advancing Uganda’s tourism landscape. “The presence of visionaries like Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, Patrick Bitature, and Karim Hirji at POATE2025 underscores the confidence that Uganda’s business community has in our tourism sector,” Nakalema stated. She highlighted the country’s stability, investor-friendly policies, and global recognition, including its ranking as the third most rewarding economy by the Oxford Economic Forum.

Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, a Forbes-listed entrepreneur since 2019, is a major investor in the hotels sector, including the prestigious Speke Resort Munyonyo, the very venue hosting POATE2025. His portfolio of accommodation facilities has played a pivotal role in elevating Uganda’s hospitality standards, known for their luxury accommodations and top-tier services like conference hosting and catering, attracting both local and international visitors. Patrick Bitature, owns Protea Hotels, including the notable Protea Hotel Kampala Marriott Skyz, which has become a cornerstone for business travelers and tourists alike. Meanwhile, Karim Hirji, leads the Imperial Group, operating six hotels across Entebbe and Kampala.

The event featured a series of engaging activities, including a cultural performance by a traditional dance troupe, which captivated attendees with vibrant displays of Ugandan heritage. A formal dinner setting also provided a space for networking, where industry leaders were seen exchanging ideas over elegantly set tables, as captured in images shared by the Ministry on X. Nakalema encouraged attendees to convert tourists into investors, noting that many expatriates have chosen to settle and start businesses in Uganda due to its conducive environment.

Amos Wekesa, the founder of Great Lakes Safaris, delivered an inspiring keynote, recounting his journey from humble beginnings to leading a tourism empire that operates lodges, cruise boats, and safari vans across Uganda and Tanzania. “You don’t need a Harvard degree to succeed in this industry,” Wekesa emphasized, urging aspiring entrepreneurs to focus on passion, resilience, and financial discipline. His story resonated with many, highlighting the opportunities within Uganda’s tourism sector for those willing to persevere.

The World Bank’s Mohammed Suleiman Akbar also spoke at the expo, underscoring Uganda’s global relevance in authentic tourism experiences. “With attractions like the source of the Nile, the largest lake in Africa, and the Big Five, Uganda is well-positioned to benefit from the resilient global tourism industry,” he said. He stressed the importance of effective marketing to attract more visitors and encourage repeat visits.

Financial support for the sector was another key focus, with the East Africa Venture Capital Association announcing readiness to fund viable tourism ventures, particularly those led by women and youth, with up to $100,000. PostBank Uganda and the Uganda Free Zones Authority also highlighted tailored financial services and investor incentives, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering growth.

As POATE2025 continues, the Ministry of Tourism remains optimistic about the sector’s trajectory. “Opportunities abound, and they are waiting to be exploited,” said Rebecca Nalumu of the Uganda Free Zones Authority. With the backing of entrepreneurs like Ruparelia, Bitature, and Hirji, Uganda’s tourism industry is poised to shine brighter on the global stage, turning every visitor into a potential business partner.