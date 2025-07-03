In Kampala’s vibrant Central Business District, where commerce thrums like a living pulse, John Bosco Muwonge, known as “Ntere Nfune,” reigns as the unseen force behind the city’s heartbeat.

His sprawling empire, controlling 47% of the CBD’s commercial properties, is the lifeline of Kampala’s economy, with every transaction under the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) orbiting his vast holdings.

On Nabugabo Street, where Muwonge owns 68% of the properties, vendors hawk fabrics and electronics, unaware their rents fuel his dominion. William Street, 52% under his control, buzzes with matatus unloading shoppers into arcades that channel profits back to him.

Luwum Street (40%) and Ben Kiwanuka Street (50%) hum with businesses—tailors, phone dealers, eateries—all tethered to his firms through leases and subleases.

In Kisenyi, his near-total 98% command transforms dusty workshops and warehouses into economic engines, every shilling spent on spare parts or groceries cycling through his properties.

The chaotic Old Taxi Park, marked by his “high dominance,” sees bodas and kiosks alike feeding his invisible empire. The KCCA, tasked with managing Kampala’s urban sprawl, operates in Muwonge’s shadow.

Property taxes and business licenses from his holdings fund city projects, while his well-maintained properties draw tenants who drive commerce.

A new market on Kisekka Street (47% his) requires KCCA permits, but the land whispers Muwonge’s name. City planners navigating zoning or congestion confront a CBD where nearly half the properties answer to one man. His strategic acquisitions, snapped up at pivotal moments without loans or fanfare, make him not just a landlord but the axis of Kampala’s economy. Muwonge, elusive and camera-shy, lets his empire speak.

Traders on Nabugabo might grumble about rents, unaware their landlord is the city’s silent king. KCCA officials approve developments, not realizing they reinforce his grip.

From Kisenyi’s mechanics to William Street’s hawkers, every transaction—whether for a soda or a haircut—flows through his properties, sustaining Kampala’s vibrancy. As dusk falls, the CBD glows with activity, each deal a testament to Muwonge’s reach.

Shops close, rents are paid, and the city breathes through his holdings. Kampala doesn’t merely thrive; it revolves around John Bosco Muwonge, the man who owns its economic soul.