KAMPALA, UGANDA — The decision by the police to prosecute Prof. Waswa Balunywa, the former principal of Makerere University Business School (MUBS), has been labelled a “national disgrace” by top public and political commentators.

The commentary follows a criminal summons issued by Chief Magistrate Racheal Nakyazze, ordering Prof. Balunywa to appear on August 21 to face charges of abuse of office, neglect of duty, and causing financial loss.

The charges are based on allegations that between February and April 2023, Balunywa improperly recruited three administrative assistants—James Arike, Nathan Nuwagira, and Nimrod Kakayi—without the required qualifications, an action the prosecution claims caused financial loss to the government.

Prominent commentators argue that the charges are a disproportionate and unjust attack on a figure whose decades of public service have been central to the nation’s educational development.

They contend that his profound impact on the higher education sector far outweighs the specific allegations.

During his tenure, Balunywa is credited with transforming MUBS from a small department into a robust institution now serving more than 20,000 students and employing over 1,500 people.

His defenders assert that to reduce this legacy of nation-building to a dispute over the hiring of three staff members is suspicious and disingenuous.

The timing of the summons, which comes in his retirement, has led several commentators to describe the prosecution as a “calculated witch-hunt.” They have suggested that the legal action may be politically motivated, possibly a response to Balunywa’s continued influence and outspoken advocacy for educational reform.

Public discourse has centred on the message this case sends to other civil servants.

Commentators argue that a man who retired with a clean financial record after 35 years of dedicated service should be afforded dignity and peace.

They contend that Balunywa’s wisdom and experience are national resources that should be utilized, not prosecuted.

The consensus among these public figures is that Balunywa’s legacy will ultimately be defined by his contributions to institutional development and innovation, not by the politically charged allegations he is now being compelled to address.