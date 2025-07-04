**Why Kalangala Island’s Victoria Forest Resort Hotel Remains a Beacon for Preserving Uganda’s Culture and Boosting Tourism**

From the striking brown thatched flat-topped structures on the mainland, Victoria Forest Resort Hotel on Kalangala Islands captivates visitors with its inviting and picturesque setting. Nestled amid white sand beaches and surrounded by serene waters, Victoria Forest Resort offers a warm, refreshing atmosphere that draws guests to spend quality time with family and friends. The resort has become one of Uganda’s premier tourism destinations, blending natural beauty with modern accommodations. Since expanding from 40 rooms in 2019 to 50, the resort has seen a surge in visitors, attracted by its modern, well-designed facilities.

Spanning 40 acres of land owned by business magnate Christopher Kamukama, the resort offers double rooms priced according to their standard, catering to diverse guest needs.

“I wanted to lead and deliver exceptional experiences for our clients,” said Atwiine Kamukama, General Manager of Victoria Forest Resort.

“Having worked as Assistant Reservations Manager at Rockman Safari in Kenya’s Safari Park Hotel for six years, I brought valuable experience to this role, though Uganda’s tourism sector operates differently from Kenya’s.” Atwiine highlighted the resort’s unique appeal, noting that its tranquil beach, gentle waves, and vibrant birdlife set it apart from other facilities on the islands.

“We’ve achieved an 85% room occupancy rate, attracting both local and international guests, particularly from July to September,” she said. “This has earned us a 45.5% ranking among international five-star resorts.”

The resort boasts a campfire, beach bar, and a well-equipped steam and sauna facility for health and relaxation. Its three flat-topped building blocks and a penthouse with eight rooms, alongside cottages like the Millennium, attract tourists from countries such as Turkey and the United States. Atwiine emphasized the resort’s commitment to Uganda’s tourism sector, stating, “We’re at 85.5% in preserving tourism standards, offering first-class services, including a restaurant with diverse local and international cuisine.”

She added, “Victoria Forest Resort significantly contributes to Uganda’s economy by boosting tourism revenue.” Tyson Kangwagye, Head of Finance, emphasized the resort’s role in preserving culture and nature. “The white sand and traditional aesthetic elevate our appeal, while our commitment to wildlife conservation makes us a hub for biodiversity,” he said.

The resort operates the MV Nodl and other shuttles, ensuring safe and accessible transport for guests across the islands, which also benefit from a zero-crime rate. Innocent Mugisha, Estates Manager, highlighted the resort’s community engagement. “We collaborate with Kalangala Town Council for initiatives like garbage collection and sports events, fostering goodwill with locals,” he said.

Having started as a waiter in 2019, Mugisha now oversees new developments, noting the resort’s strategic location as ideal for weddings and corporate events, with a conference space accommodating over 5,000 people. Dinah Kagoya, an account manager who has experienced the resort’s services, praised founder Christopher Kamukama’s visionary leadership.

“The resort’s growth stems from strong organization, innovative marketing, and interdepartmental collaboration,” she said. “Its appealing environment and services make it a preferred venue for organizations, academics, and NGOs.”

Established in 2011 as Ssese Palm Beach with seven modest cottages, Victoria Forest Resort has grown significantly. It now features a family house for 20 guests, a penthouse, four Millennium cottages, two standard cottages, a honeymoon cottage, and two royal houses.

“The breeze from the water and the lush forest create an unparalleled ambiance,” said Emmanuel Bunanukye, Director of Operations. “Our delicious cuisine, professional team, and efficient transport system, including MV Nodl and other shuttles, enhance the guest experience.” Bunanukye noted the resort’s biodiversity, with 54 bird species and animals like monkeys, as well as attractions like island drives and palm factory gardens.

“We’re at 95% in boosting Uganda’s tourism sector by employing locals and sourcing products from the community,” he said. However, he urged the Uganda Tourism Board to improve advertising and address challenges like road networks and garbage collection to enhance sanitation in the islands.

Victoria Forest Resort Hotel stands as a testament to Uganda’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, offering a memorable experience that continues to elevate the nation’s tourism industry.