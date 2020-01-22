RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) president Aleksander Ceferin has committed himself to help in developing slum soccer in Uganda.

Through Aliguma Foundation, young football players in a densely populated Acholi quarters in Kampala received a bunch of sports kits including balls, goal nets and jerseys courtesy of Mr Ceferin as a way of boosting their talents.

“I met Mr Ceferin through the AIPS president Gianni Merlo. I shared the vision of my foundation with him and he committed to help us with sports kits which he did. He also promised to support more other projects initiated by the foundation” said Ritah Aliguma,33,the founder of Aliguma Foundation while handing over the kits to slum teams last Friday.

On a soggy and dilapidated Banda playground several football fanatics traveled from far to watch the football game organised between Police FC and Tigers FC which the former won 2-1.

“It’s a great tournament that we have used to address different challenges in Acholi community,” said Apio Nicole who also attended AIPS young reporter program from Acholi quarters through the help of Aliguma Foundation in June last year.

Ceferin, 52 also a lawyer joined a queue of several well-wishers such as KitAid UK, Kampala Rotary Club and the National Council of Sports who previously also donated several sports kits to the Aliguma Foundation.

However, the dream is to have their own empowerment center, which area has been identified along Kampala Masindi highway.

As chances could carry, Aliguma also left while beaming with a lot of confidence after receiving 20 scholarships for children in schools, Shepherds House and Abato Junior School based in Mpigi district.

“We are honored to receive Scholarship for our kids starting next year,”delighted Aliguma who is also the brain behind Rismiles Public relations and Events Management Company shared.