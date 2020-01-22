Music aside, Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi has decided to make her ‘Sheebaholic’ brand bigger by venturing into other innovations.

The singer recently launched her own sanitary pads brand named ‘Holic Pads’ with hopes that she will be able to help unprivileged girls and also give back to her fans, the ‘Sheebaholics’.

Through her social media platform on Tuesday, Sheebah said that she registered a company and acquired the name ‘Sheebah Establishments Company’ to help her operate legally. 80 per cent of the employees will be women.

“Holic Pads isn’t just going to be pads. It is going to be company that empowers women. My company will hire 80 per cent of qualified women once our headquarters open up. I want to change lives and show the world that we have qualified women who can do the same things as men do but don’t get the opportunities to,” she said.

Sheebah noted that these pads have been tested, and believes that she will use this product to create more awareness about menstruation.

“This hasn’t been an easy journey, it took me four years, trying different samples, switching companies, making sure that I get the best team. This product isn’t just about making money but to raise awareness. I wish I could just give back to everyone without asking for a thing in return,” she said, adding that Holic Pads is the most expensive brand of pads that a company in Africa has invested in so people should only expect the best quality because ‘Queen Knows The Best’.

And according to her fans, this is the best innovation she could ever think of, since scarcity of sanitary pads has always been an issue in the country, especially in remote areas.

Some comments reads, Katende Enock. Yaaa you are such a difficult individual to tell, those who judge you basing on your appearance on stage have no idea of who really you are, so intelligent, reasoning and caring, keep going higher. Blick Gloria. We need more ladies like you queen Sheebah to run this world. I am equally working hard in my capacity to ensure mistral hygiene for the girl child especially in hard to reach areas. Edith Batavian. The world is so proud of you, you’re so innovative. A lot of women have been blessed with lots of money but can’t even venture into business. Fatumah Kababba Shanitah. Masha Allah, The world needs such celebrities who are willing to use their success to support others than bragging, Go Sheebah go. Zeynburuhan Jaliah. Thanks but hope the price is favorable for those in the village. Noowe Lois. Since the schools are opening pretty soon, kindly pick some schools especially up country and give them free offers, God will bless your efforts and your kindness. Stellah Nabwire. Thanks for the innovation, though it can only be of help if they are accessible and price friendly to the female you’re referring to.





