Thousands of sports fans around the world cheer on the teams and take sports tournaments seriously at the Betwinner casino. Sports betting is therefore very popular today. Many fans try to predict the results of their favorite teams and bet on sports at online bookmaker websites. Some players use strategies to increase their chances of winning a game. Let’s see what strategies are used.

Strategy # 1 — The “Ladder” Betting Strategy

If you want to bet small amounts with minimal risk, use the ladder. The strategy is based on betting on odds between 1.10 and 1.30. A player makes the first bet, and if it wins, he or she bets the entire amount won on the next match. The player determines the number of bets (steps) in advance. When you reach the highest level, the player starts from the first level and leaves the net profit in the pocket.

Strategy # 2 — Alternative “catch-up” strategy

Change the catch-up if you want to bet on odds above or below 2.00. To do this, the player should learn how to determine the amount of each next bet, taking into account odds, loss and win goals. To do this, use the formula: (Current loss + profit target) / (Coefficient – 1).

For example, you have already bet on sports 100 dollars and lost. Your win target is the amount of the first bet. You want to place your next catch-up bet at odds of 3.00. We consider: (100 + 100)/(3-1) = 200/2 = 100 dollars. If you bet $100 at 3.00 and win, you make up your loss and get another dollar in net profit.

Strategy # 3 — Quarter bets strategy

Caching-up is actively used as part of other strategies. For example, in basketball quarter bets. The strategy is based on the hypothesis that a team rarely loses all quarterfinals in a single match. The fans are betting on an outsider to win this quarter. If the odds are too low or high, they can take an edge. If you lose, the bet is doubled for the next quarter. And so on until the bet wins. If the last quarter of the match does not result in a win, the player should continue to try to catch up with the winning quarter in a new match.

Experienced players recommend betting on sports on teams that do not have a long streak of losses in quarters. Another recommendation is to choose matches without too obvious an advantage of the favorite.

Strategy # 4 — The strategy for express bets on favourites

There is a hypothesis that among all the available matches in sportsbooks, the bettors can choose the matches where it is obvious that the favorites will win. Here, the so-called 100 percent interest rates with minimal risk are taken into account. The biggest disadvantage of betting on favorites is low odds. Therefore, players often combine several “obvious” results in a single express game.

Fans modernize this strategy by betting on favorites and other reliable options: the total is higher in a potentially productive match, a positive handicap for the underdog, and so on.

Strategy # 5 — The strategy of betting on an underdog

In tennis, experienced players take underdogs with a plus handicap and divide their bets on underdogs into the following groups:

About the unpredictable underdog in women’s tennis

Against a young player who knocked out a more skilled opponent in the previous stage and was therefore overrated

Against the favorite with a long unbeaten streak

Against the favorite playing on an unloved pitch

In football, players can bet on sports on outsiders in the following matches:

When the favorite releases a double lineup

When a team without tournament motivation plays against a team that needs to score points

When the favorite has no main player

By using these strategies you can win money, but there is no 100% guarantee that any of them will work. Statistics are the most reliable way to evaluate the team’s readiness and chances. Each player thus has a unique strategy for betting on sports.

To Sum Up

Sports betting has been on the rise for more than a decade. People have long been trying to find a strategy that can help them be more successful in betting on sports. The illegal sports betting industry has become so powerful that it was recently discovered that it has fixed many matches in order to win large sums of money.