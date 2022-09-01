The annual Nile Breweries entrepreneurship campaign dubbed ‘Be A Millionaire’, is edging closer to the penultimate stage following an intensive selection of the top 50 participants.

The top 50 participants were selected after a two-day business boot camp that was concluded on Wednesday at Royal Suites Hotel, Kampala.

Commenting about the process that narrowed the contestants from over 200 entries received countrywide, the Business Development Manager, Enterprise Uganda Noah Wandera indicated that confidence and self-drive to achieve business results ranked highest on the list of priorities.

“Furthermore, we are looking for participants with the ability to present an excellent business case with comprehensive information, ready to scale up their business by taking advantage of the opportunity provided by this Nile Breweries campaign,” he said.

Regarding the takeout from the boot camp, the entrepreneurship tutor revealed that all participants who represented the 5 regions including North, Southwest, East, Central and West had been specifically trained to develop the psychological fortitude required to establish, run and grow a business.

“The entrepreneurs have been trained in acquiring the attitudes, mindset and skills of successful entrepreneurs. The foremost areas included; developing the right mindset for entrepreneurship, key habits of successful entrepreneurs, creativity and innovativeness. These areas are crucial in building a strong foundation for entrepreneurship. Participants have to develop winning mindset, attitudes and skills for survival amidst the diversity of business challenges,” Wandera cautioned.

The Season II of the campaign-themed “Last Man Standing”, has a prize kitty worth Shs100M that will be spread among participants at varying levels. The nationwide five-week campaign is aimed at skilling aspiring youth entrepreneurs. It has traversed five regions including, the North, West, Central, East and South West.

To all the entrepreneurs, Wandera advised that “The hallmark of great achievements lies in the self-transformation of the individual. Acquiring the right mindset and attitude for business is the greatest tool for sailing through turbulent waters.”

“We are very happy with the progress of the campaign thus far. We were truly overwhelmed by the number of entrepreneurs that expressed interest in the campaign. There were many plausible entries but like any game show, it’s only the best of the best that proceed from one stage to the next, and so far these are the successful candidates,” said Onapito Ekomoloit, the NBL Legal and Corporate Affairs Director.

From the boot camp, 25 participants will be chosen with 5 representing each region to battle it out in a 5-week game show contest due to air every Saturday on Partner station Capital Fm from Saturday, September 3rd to October 1st. Participants will have an opportunity to win cash prizes right from the regional stage to the national stage. The top 5 will face off in the national contest, to be the last man standing.

The process

Phase 1- First cut-

Verification of entries. The top 10 participants will be chosen from each region

Phase 2-Boot Camp

50 participants from the five regions will gather for a boot camp in Kampala. They will be trained on business basics by Enterprise Uganda. The first quiz challenge will take place. The top 5 will be chosen per region.

Phase 3- Regional face off

Five participants, each from a different region, will face off every week, for 5 weeks in a quiz gameshow. Twenty-five (25) contestants will be on the spot in the weekly quiz battles.

The weekly battle will be showcased on the NBL social media platforms. Shs5m will be at stake weekly, with each participant winning from the bounty as per their performance. Each correct quiz answer will be worth some cash. The weekly winner will constitute the top 5 contestants for the national grand finale.

Phase 4- National face-off Grand Finale-

The top 5 will face off in the national contest, to be the last man standing; with UGX100M up for grabs.

Onapito advised participants to make a lot of research because the competition is going more intense. “We are dealing with future and current CEOs and to be a CEO you must be informed. You need to know almost everything if you need to stay at the top of the game.”