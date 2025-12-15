Kampala, Uganda – In a move that’s already sending ripples through Uganda’s entertainment scene, Speke Resort Munyonyo has unveiled Ugandan music sensation Sheebah Karungi as the headline act for its grand New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2025.

The event, poised to be one of the most unforgettable transitions into 2026, promises a night of high-energy vibes, fireworks, and non-stop revelry at the luxurious lakeside venue.

Sheebah, born Sheebah Karungi on November 11, 1989, in Kawempe, Kampala, has risen from humble beginnings to become a powerhouse in East African music. Raised by her single mother, Edith Kabazungu, Sheebah’s journey began in 2006 when she joined the all-girl group Obsessions. After going solo, she quickly established herself as a trailblazer with hits that blend Afrobeats, dancehall, and pop, earning her the moniker “Queen Karma” or “Queen Sheebah.”

Her unapologetic feminism, bold stage presence, and advocacy for women’s rights have made her a role model for many, especially young Ugandan women. Beyond music, she’s an actress, debuting in Disney’s “Queen of Katwe” as Shakira, and a dancer whose performances exude confidence and sensuality. The announcement came via Speke Resort’s official social media, featuring a vibrant video of Sheebah dancing poolside in her signature playful style.

“The queen herself @QueenSheebah will be performing for you and welcoming the New Year with you,” the resort posted, highlighting “amazing DJs, a splendid fireworks display, flowing champagne, and lots of exciting activities.”

Sheebah, true to form, teased her fans – the devoted Sheebaholics – with her trademark bravado: “The right chic, right mama, right mama sita… Don’t play with me, I have cool friends.” The clip has sparked widespread excitement, with fans lauding the accessible UGX 20,000 entry fee, which opens the doors to a diverse crowd at one of Uganda’s premier destinations.

Nestled on 90 acres along Lake Victoria’s shores, Speke Resort Munyonyo is a five-star gem in the Speke Group portfolio, blending colonial heritage from the 1920s with modern luxury. Originally part of the historic Speke Hotel legacy, it has evolved into Uganda’s top resort for conferences, weddings, and leisure, boasting stunning views, world-class amenities like spas, gyms, and dining options. Its conference center has hosted international events, making it a symbol of elegance and hospitality in Kampala.Social media is abuzz with anticipation. Fans are praising Sheebah’s choice, noting her commanding presence and chart-topping tracks like those from her solo career milestones.

“This is the perfect way to end 2025 – with the Queen on stage!” one commenter enthused. With fireworks illuminating Lake Victoria, DJ sets keeping the energy high, and Sheebah leading the countdown, this NYE bash is set to redefine Uganda’s festive calendar.

As Sheebah continues to break barriers – from her recent pregnancy reveal that stunned fans at her 2024 concert to upcoming projects – this performance underscores her enduring appeal. Tickets are available through the resort’s channels, and early buzz suggests a sell-out crowd. Don’t miss out on what promises to be a night of music, glamour, and new beginnings at Speke Resort Munyonyo.