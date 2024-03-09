Higher Education gave me a chance to escape abject poverty so its no surprise that I encourage people to get higher education even if the job market is less than favourable.

As a nation we have a lot of people that don’t manage to get two principal passes at their A’level sitting yet they want to continue to get Bachelor’s Degrees. Then we have Grade III teachers that have A’level equivalent but can’t join straight to a bachelor’s level. This also covers a lot of people with certificates in nursing, welding etc. We also have foreigners who don’t have A’levels in their countries yet now live in Uganda and want to continue with their education.

So the Uganda National Council for Higher Education introduced a bridging course called Higher Certificate in Education which is offered on 3 tracks:

1. Biological Sciences for those who want to study Health related degrees and Diplomas (Covers mainly Chemistryand Biology)

2. Physical Science for those interested in Engineering related courses (Covers Physics and Mathematics)

3. Humanities for Business and Social Sciences ( Covers Economics and History)

The Higher Education Certificate (HEC) is one year and is offered by institutions of Higher learning that offer Certificates, Diplomas and Degrees. I can confirm that Mbarara University, Kabale, UCU, KIU etc have these courses.

Rather than repeat A’ level or Study A’level as an adult, you can do HEC and go straight after to a Bachelor’s Degree of your choice.

