“Competition is good, so why do you feel the need to compete? Pay attention to arming yourself as a woman. You have a certain spot under the sun since God made you very carefully! Acknowledge your enormous potential and don’t allow anyone to make fun of you. Recall that you were exquisitely fashioned by God with a purpose, whether at work or at home,” Matembe underlined during her speech at the Jubilee Insurance headquarters in Kampala on Thursday.

Matembe stressed the value of arming oneself with humility, integrity, and respect. Invoking her personal background as a trailblazer in Ugandan politics and activism, she emphasized these qualities as necessary components of success in any undertaking.

Matembe declared, “It is essential for women to arm themselves with honesty, respect, and humility. These characteristics not only characterize you, but they also open doors for you to grow in both your personal and professional lives.” Her advice struck a profound chord with the crowd, many of whom found comfort and inspiration in it.

With her relentless advocacy for women’s rights and empowerment, Matembe has been a ray of light for women all across Uganda throughout her remarkable career. She has continuously questioned social norms and battled against gender-based discrimination, both in her capacity as a member of parliament and in her current capacity as Minister of Ethics and Integrity.

Matembe’s speech resonated with women at Jubilee Insurance, who frequently face institutionalized discrimination and hurdles in the workplace. Her counsel provided a helpful reminder that, despite potential difficulties, integrity, respect, and humility are priceless partners in conquering roadblocks and forging one’s own route.

“God has given women the qualities that men may not have. Let’s be proud of our individuality. Instead of competing with males, let’s assertively take our place, show our integrity, and show respect for one another. Society needs to acknowledge women’s intelligence, skill, and abilities. It is only when we all find our mission that we will come to this awareness. Above everything, let us constantly be afraid of God,” she said.

Matembe’s remarks provided a sense of empowerment and camaraderie in a corporate setting where women are still fighting for equal representation and acknowledgment. She inspired confidence and resiliency in her audience by urging women to recognize their intrinsic value and defend morality and respect.

In addition to encouraging women to pursue success, Matembe’s visit to Jubilee Insurance generated important discussions on inclusion and gender equality in the workplace. A new generation of leaders is continually motivated to break down barriers and smash glass ceilings by her legacy as a fighter for women’s rights.

The women of Jubilee Insurance departed the event with a renewed feeling of purpose and resolve. Matembe’s message of empowerment sparked a movement by reminding women that their potential is boundless, their voices are important, and their contributions are priceless.

Matembe’s speech to the women of Jubilee Insurance was a call to action for advancement, equality, and empowerment that reverberated far beyond the auditorium’s walls. Women carry with them the timeless knowledge of a trailblazer who dared to dream and inspire others to do the same as they continue to navigate the challenges of the working world.