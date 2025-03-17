KAMPALA, Uganda — On March 11, 2025, Victoria University Kampala solidified its position as a trailblazer in Uganda’s higher education sector during a pivotal meeting led by Dr. Joseph Biribonwa, Chairperson of the University Council. Held at the university’s campus, the gathering convened top management, academic leaders, deans, and department heads in a session hailed as “highly productive” on social media, focusing on strategic planning and engagement. While specific outcomes remain under wraps, the event signals a robust push to elevate the institution’s standing and influence.

Dr. Biribonwa, a governance titan with over four decades of experience, including his current role as Chairperson of Uganda’s National Identification and Registration Authority, steered the dialogue. The meeting’s broad attendance—from administrative heavyweights to academic trailblazers—underscored its significance, aligning Victoria University’s operational and educational goals. Coming off its recent accolade as the “Best Private University in Uganda” for 2024/2025, awarded in January by Public Opinions, the university appears poised to capitalize on its momentum.

Insiders suggest the discussions likely tackled enhancing the university’s experiential learning model, a hallmark of its charter since 2022, and bolstering its cutting-edge V-Class online platform. Engagement strategies may also have aimed at deepening ties with the Ruparelia Group, its parent entity, or amplifying its support for government initiatives—a nod to its NRM alignment. Posts on X, including one from Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga, buzzed with optimism, though concrete plans stayed tantalizingly vague.

The impact? This meeting could cement Victoria University’s role as a pacesetter, blending academic innovation with strategic partnerships. As it eyes growth—think expanded sports programs and AI-driven education—the March 11 session may well be the spark that propels it beyond Kampala’s crowded academic landscape, setting a new benchmark for private universities nationwide.