The Secretary-Office of the President, Hajji Yunus has tasked the National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders and Deputy Resident District Commissioners (DRDCs) to ensure that they consolidate the achievements of the NRM and ensure continuity of the party even when President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni leaves power.

“We must consolidate this system so that it continues even after President Museveni,” he said.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks today during the opening of 7-day national retreat for Deputy RDCs/RCCs and the NRM District Chairpersons on Manifesto Implementation 2021-2026 and the 23 Presidential Strategic Guidelines and Directives at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

Hajji Kakande urged the leaders to inculcate the values of NRM among Uganda, explaining that this will make people appreciate the achievement of the NRM party which has been in power for over 40 years.

“It is not by mistake that the NRM has been in power for 40 years. Let’s not only look at the 40 years, let us look at the future of the NRM. We must continue with the NRM even when President Museveni is not around. President Museveni has done a lot for this country. We need to continue with what we have started,” he noted.

He also called upon NRM leaders to work with members of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a pressure group led by First Son also Chief of Defence Forces (CDF),Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to achieve a common goal.

“When Gen. Muhoozi was named the CDF, he said PLU was now under NRM and urged members to subscribe to the ruling party explaining that the political party closely aligns to the values of PLU.”

On the other hand, Hajji Kakande informed the participants that the Office of the President through the Manifesto Implementation Unit is mandated to monitor the implementation of the Manifesto 2021-2026 and the 23 Presidential Strategic Guidelines and Directives.

He further revealed that so far 60 to 70 percent of the Manifesto is moving on well as far as the implementation is concerned and by election time, over 80-90 percent will be covered.

“The Manifesto is a social contract between the people and the party in power and It’s you the owners of the party who are supposed to go back to the wanainchi and inform them how far the Manifesto has been implemented,” he said.

“We are here to assess the progress of the Manifesto Implementation and be able to go back and explain to the people what the government has done and what it intends to do. Remember, we need five more years.”

Hajji Kakande also tasked the leaders to ensure peace and security in their respective areas.

“Uganda has been at peace for the last 40 years despite some pockets of insecurity in the North which we have almost eradicated. You should work hand in hand with other security stakeholders to ensure that the peace we have had in this country is consolidated,” he stated.

“That is why we cannot allow any person to divert us from ensuring that Uganda achieves its vision 2040.”

Hajji Kakande further tasked the participants to sensitise Ugandans to embrace government programs to fight poverty and create wealth.

“A number of wealth creation initiatives have been put in place like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga.”

On the issue of corruption, Hajji Kakande urged the leaders to work towards eliminating the vice.

“NRM has ensured that the issue of corruption becomes public and everyone is talking about it. I think the issue has been handled well because many of the corrupt have faced the long hand of the law.”

Additionally, Hajji Kakande commended President Museveni and the NRM government for targeting investments that have been resilient in the growth of Uganda’s economy.

The Director of the Manifesto Implementation Unit, Mr. Willis Bashaasha noted that during the midterm review last year, they established that 35 percent of the implementation had been achieved, 49 percent in progress and 16 percent was yet to be worked on.

“We believe that by the end of the term, 80 percent of Manifesto Implementation will be achieved,”he said.

The Director of NALI, Col. Okei Rukogota welcomed the participants to the institution and reminded them that the retreat aims at rectifying and seeing what they can do to fully achieve the goals of the Manifesto 2021-2026.

“You are not here by accident, you are here because NALI is a continuation of a conversation that started in the 1960s to deal with the ideological bankruptcy that was started by some leaders,” he said.

“NALI is an institutionalised framework for that conversation. We want to rectify what we are not doing right and see how we can implement the Manifesto right.”

Col. Rukogota informed the participants that if the country is to achieve its historical mission, the government must ensure the success of Vision 2040.