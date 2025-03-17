Rubanda District LC.5 Chairman, Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba, has announced a monumental investment of UGX 1 billion into infrastructure development at St John’s Secondary School Ikumba

The declaration was made during the Sunday School Day and Thanksgiving ceremony at St. John’s Catholic Church.

According to Chairman Kasyaba, the allocated funds allocated in the next financial year, will be utilized to construct new classroom blocks and complete the main hall building, which is currently under construction at the mixed day and boarding school, located in Karukara Ward, Hamurwa Subcounty, along the Kabale-Kisoro road.

“The allocated money is part of the additional funding provided by the Ministry of Finance under the Transitional Development Grant,” Chairman Kasyaba explained.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the State Minister of Finance and Rubanda East MP, Henry Musasizi, for their instrumental role in securing this grant” he added

In addition to the forthcoming project, Rubanda District, has already invested UGX 300 million in constructing two dormitories for both boys and girls at St. John’s S.S Ikumba.

Kasyaba praised the school administration, headed by the visionary Headteacher, Ms. Odeith Ampeire, for their tireless efforts to improve the school’s performance annually.

The Chairman also highlighted several other school construction projects being implemented by the District, including the UGX 500 million state-of-the-art computer laboratory under construction at St. Agatha Girls S.S Kakore.

In his message to the students, Chairman Kasyaba emphasized the importance of education, urging parents to invest in their children’s future. “In the past, parents would bequeath land to their children as inheritance, but today, with the dwindling land for agriculture in Kigezi, education remains the only viable means of securing their future.”

Chairman Kasyaba also took a swipe at those who claim that education is useless due to the scarcity of jobs. “Education is the key to unlocking opportunities, and we must prioritize it.”

The Kakore Rugambbwa Catholic Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Deusdedit Maniragaba, commended Rubanda District Administration for prioritizing investment in the education sector during this political term. Fr. Maniragaba also hailed State Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi for his cooperation with the Rubanda District Administration and his “unmatched strategic lobbying” for development projects in the district.