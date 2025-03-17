The NRM Secretary-General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong today hosted the European Union ambassadors to Uganda at the Party Secretariat, which was led by H.E. Jan Sadek.

SG Todwong said the EU delegation and the secretariat leaders discussed issues related to good governance, accountable leadership and strategies to team up against the vice of corruption.

On the recent political violence, Todwong assured the diplomats of the government’s commitment to ensure that perpetrators are held responsible and victims compensated.

He also briefed the delegation on President Museveni’s ongoing Parish Development Model tours across the country that are aimed at assessing the initiative’s effectiveness among the beneficiaries.

“At the moment, the National Chairman of the Party, who is also the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, is visiting various areas of interest and interacting with communities across the country. This is part of assessing how far the party’s manifesto has been implemented in those Areas,” Todwong said, adding “It is an opportunity to account for what the party and government have achieved during the time they entrusted us with their mandate.”

His Excellency Jan Sadek, the EU Envoy to Uganda, who was happy to return to the NRM headquarters said the engagement provided answers to concerns that related to the growth of democracy, protection of human rights and freedom of speech of all political candidates in Uganda ahead of the general elections.

On behalf of the European Union, Sadek pledged cooperation with the Ugandan government to ensure the well-being of all Ugandans during and after the 2026 general elections.

The high-powered delegation meeting was attended by the NRM Deputy National Treasurer Hon. Jacqueline Kyatuhaire, Director for External Affairs, Counsel, Awich Polar and Hon. Okwir Rabwoni, NRM’s Director of Youths and Institutions.