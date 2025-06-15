In a vibrant and emotionally charged installation ceremony held at Star Gardens in Mukono Municipality, the Rotary Club of Mukono Central, together with its affiliated Rotaract Club, marked the close of one Rotary year and the promising dawn of another.

With banners held high and smiles reflecting a year of meaningful service, outgoing and incoming presidents stood united in their shared passion to uplift communities and uphold Rotary’s core value of Service Above Self.

Outgoing president Carolyne Male delivered a heartfelt farewell speech, reflecting on a term marked by resilience, action, and purpose.

“Like many past presidents, the will of Rotary must go on,” she said. “I look forward to handing over the baton to President Isaac Ssamba. As the tenth president, I pledge my full support.”

Under Male’s leadership, the club launched a bold water accessibility initiative in Kikandwa, a community long burdened by a lack of clean water.

The project aimed to provide water tanks to 50 vulnerable households, starting with 12 distributed under the watchful eye of the District Governor.

The remainder of the initiative will be carried forward under the new leadership.

“We also launched the HCP program, supporting two young boys at YMCA,” she added. “Today, they are graduating. That is the power of Rotary. It turns potential into reality.”

Stepping into the presidency for the 2025 to 2026 Rotary year is Isaac Ssamba, a social work graduate whose journey to Rotary began with a dream shared with a friend.

“I once told a friend, ‘One day, we shall join Rotary,’” Ssamba recalled. “Years later, he reminded me of that dream. Eventually, I joined, and today I am humbled to lead.”

In his inaugural speech, Ssamba outlined a four-part vision. He committed to advancing club projects, strengthening membership, increasing support for the Rotary Foundation, and boosting the club’s visibility and viability.

“We will continue the rainwater harvesting project in Kikandwa and enhance services at Seeta-Nazigo HCIII,” he said. “Beyond that, we want our presence in the community to be louder and more impactful.”

To model a culture of giving, Ssamba pledged 1000 dollars to the Rotary Foundation and urged members to give within their means.

“It is not about how much you have,” he said. “It is about how much you value giving. That ten dollars can buy a book for a child who might grow up to become the doctor who saves your life tomorrow.”

Rotary District 9213 Governor Martin Geoffrey Kitakule attended the event and commended the club for its growth and commitment.

“A child is judged by how it is raised. The Rotary Club of Mukono Central has been raised well,” he said. “But let us not hide our light. Promote your work. Make noise about the change you bring.”

He encouraged members to meet their goals early in the Rotary year, especially with the country heading into an election season that may limit civic engagements.

The spirit of leadership transition extended to the Rotaract Club of Mukono Central, where outgoing president Joan Tendo handed over to Martin Sentamu. Tendo reflected on her two-year term with pride and emotion.

“What started as a small dream blossomed into a thriving family of change makers,” she said. “From team-building fellowships to impactful community projects like the Belep Project at Destiny Community School, we proved that young people can and do lead change.”

She also highlighted efforts to support Primary Seven pupils with scholastic materials, especially girls facing menstrual hygiene challenges.

“Seeing their joy when we provided what they needed reminded me that service is transformative,” she said.

Martin Sentamu was officially installed by Rotarian Moses Kafeero, who urged him to lead with creativity, compassion, and commitment.

The handover ceremony was full of music, reflection, and heartfelt celebration. It captured the essence of Rotary.

Yet, as District Governor Kitakule reminded the gathering, the true celebration lies in the quiet work done in schools, clinics, and homes.

“Rotary is not about prestige. It is about presence,” he said. “Presence in the lives of those who need us most.”

As the new leadership teams begin their journey, one message remains clear. The heart of Rotary in Mukono beats strong, and it beats for the people.