The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has urged Christians to be faithful not only in churches but also in service delivery, offices, and everything they do.

The Minister Babalanda, who also serves as the Director of SDA Busoga Women’s field, made her remarks during the celebration of SDA Women’s Day of Emphasis in Sigulu Island, at Sigulu Island P/S, Namayingo District.

The Minister paid respect and greetings from the President of the Republic of Uganda, Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the Mama, the first lady Janet Kataha Museveni and Minister of Education and Sports.

The Minister urged Christians to strengthen their faith and put trust in Jesus Christ. “We should put trust in the Almighty God and love one another, and love for our country, Uganda”

“We should understand that we all live by the mercy of God. If you cannot understand God, you cannot understand yourself”.

“The work of God is very important; we should always perform Godly acts and have value in our communities, and act as role models to the young generation.”

The Minister appealed to the Christians to protect the image of God, “We all know that we were created in the image of God; Therefore, it should be protected”.

We should make sure that faithfulness does not end in churches but rather in the offices placed to serve our communities. “How does it look when a Christian is ever in scandal?”. We should represent well the image of God in whatever we do.

The minister also urged Christians to share the love of Jesus with others.

“We should love one another, clean our souls and respect others”.

Put trust in God, who created us, and our answers will be answered. Strengthen your relationship with God.

“We should trust God and our prayers will be answered”

The minister hailed President Museveni for supporting the religious leaders with all kinds of support.

Minister Babalanda supported the women church leaders, SACCO and church leaders with 1 million shillings each group.

RDC Namayingo, Eve Kwesigwa, in her speech, informed Hon. Minister that PDM and Emyooga had failed to work in the island of Sigulu, but assured the minister that they have sat and made a special arrangement that will ease the program due to the locality.

The area MP, Hon. Okeya Peter, praised Hon. Minister Milly Babalanda for being a God fearing and exemplary leader. Thanked the Hon. Minister for coming to Sigulu and appealed to her to always find time for them.

The event was also attended by several local leaders, Church leaders among others.