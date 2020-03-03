Kansai Plascon has on Tuesday launched the Plascon Colour Booklet.

The colourful 30-page booklet, which targets children from the ages of three to seven, will help encourage reading and allow learning through colourful activities.

While addressing the media during the launch at Kiswa Primary School in Bugolobi, Kansai Plascon Managing Director, Mr. Santosh Gumte, stated that as the country’s biggest paint company, they aim to be a catalyst for change by empowering, uplifting and enhancing people’s lives across the African continent through expertly engineered paint and socio economic development initiatives.

“Education equals growth and empowerment and these have become critical attributes, now more so than ever before to enable our future generations to move forward. Studies show that a positive classroom environment ‘helps children feel safe, secure and valued,’ he said at the function graced by hundreds of pupils as well as local community leaders.

“As a result, self-esteem increases, and children are motivated to engage in the learning process. This research directly influenced Plascon’s decision to support education from teachers to learners alike, by providing teaching aids (such as the colour booklet) that stimulates, motivates, inspires and provides excitement in the overall learning environment.”

Tyron Immelmann, the Marketing Manager East Africa added that as a company, they want to build children’s confidence through storytelling and learning aids that allow them to put letters and sounds together.

“We want to make learning achievable through hands on activities. Our colour booklet donation to Kiswa Primary School was prompted by various studies that indicate that high quality learning aids help children feel valued. The Plascon Play With Colour Booklet provides the means to have fun with colour, while improving reading and numeracy skills,” he said.

