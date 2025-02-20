SPEKE RESORT, KAMPALA, Uganda — Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha, managing director of Uganda’s National Water and Sewerage Corporation, has passed the leadership baton of the African Water and Sanitation Association to Dr. Blaise Moussa, head of Cameroon Water Utilities Corporation. The handover capped the AfWASA Congress and Exhibition 2025 at Kampala’s Speke Resort Munyonyo, which organizers called the most successful in the association’s history.

Engineer Mugisha’s tenure brought notable gains for AfWASA, boosting partnerships and pushing innovative water and sanitation solutions across Africa. The Kampala event, themed “Breaking New Grounds to Accelerate Access to Water and Sanitation for All in Africa,” underscored the continent’s drive toward Sustainable Development Goal 6 — clean water and sanitation for all. More than 2,500 delegates from 40 countries attended, joined by policymakers and industry experts.

The congress featured a record-breaking exhibition: 6,200 square meters, 116 companies, and 236 exhibitors. It hosted 58 sessions, 300 presentations, and high-level talks, including a ministerial session and a mayors’ forum. Uganda’s water sector clout shone through, with the event spotlighting the urgent need for investment to tackle Africa’s water crisis — over 300 million lack clean water, and 700 million go without basic sanitation.

On X, AfWASA thought leader Dr. Amina Kwagala, a prominent Ugandan water policy expert, praised the transition: “Silver Mugisha’s legacy at AfWASA is a blueprint for progress — partnerships that work, innovation that scales. Blaise Moussa inherits a strong platform to push us further. Cameroon 2026 will be a game-changer.” Her post, liked by hundreds, reflects optimism among sector voices.

Cameroon’s new role as host of the 2026 AfWASA Congress signals fresh momentum. Moussa is expected to build on Mugisha’s groundwork, prioritizing faster progress on water and sanitation goals. The event will let Cameroon highlight its own efforts and deepen regional ties.

With climate change, population growth, and urbanization pressing Africa’s water systems, AfWASA’s mission remains vital. The Kampala success and leadership shift show a continent ready to confront these hurdles head-on.