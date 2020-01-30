You won’t go wrong or even need an expert to help you with drawing a semi-permanent eyebrow tattoo if you follow these steps.

Drawing the eyebrow is a bit complicated and it’s the most difficult part when doing makeup, not forgetting how expensive eye pencils cost.

But you can dodge all that with a tattoo which can last for at least 3-4 weeks.

I recommend using henna because it’s cheap, readily available, easy to work with, and it’s made out of nature ingredients that are friendly on skin.

Step 1

If you are not a good artist, first sketch the shape of eyebrow you wish to have, depending on the shape and size of your forehead. You can sketch it out on a piece of paper or stencil, and then cut it out after acquiring a perfect sketch.

Step 2

Clean your eyebrow area to make it free from cosmetics and dirt. Then place your eyebrow sketch on the area perfectly and start filling the sketch gap with henna. Make sure that the sketch is in a fixed position to avoid messes, then leave it to dry.

Step 3

To make the henna last for longer, mix sugar with lemon water and apply it on the tattooed area before it dries up completely. This lemon sugar mixture moisturizes the henna to make it look good, and the acid in lemon also helps to highlight the color of henna. So if possible, leave the mixture for over a night before washing it off.

Step 4

Use a soft piece of cloth to gently wash off the henna with water, at least try to avoid using soap for about two day after tattooing.

Step 5

Care for the tattoo well, you can always moisturize the tattooed areas with Vaseline, but don’t scrub it with rough items. This tattoo can keep you free from your daily eyebrow hustles for at least 3-4 weeks.

