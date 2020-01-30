Media personality Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats has come clean following gossip that he is doing drugs.

Recently, this NBS After5 show co-host revealed that he is battling with HIV/AIDS, but basing on his deteriorating health conditions, social media gossips claimed that he uses a lot of drugs and alcohol that are preventing his medication (ARVS) from working well on him.

But through his social media platforms, Kats dismissed these rumors, claiming that he has never been on drugs.

“I didn’t do drugs and have never because I had a big vision and calling,” MC Kats stated.

The ‘King of Mic’ has been going through a rough time ever since he disclosed details about his health conditions, and from attempting to commit suicide on multiple occasions, Kats has always shared ‘billion’ shilling posts and talks that made no sense..

He was even forced into Butabika rehabilitation center for treatment but he managed to escape the hospital facility after doctors allegedly forced him to do things against his will.

“You are doing everything because you know UN is going to give you money, but I swear you are not going to force me to do anything I don’t like. I am not going to do anything for the sack of UN. Yes I escaped, I jumped over the fence and ran, it wasn’t easy because I got a lot of injuries,” Kats said recently.

MC Kats is currently living with House of Prayer Ministries Pastor, Wilson Bugembe whom he found comfort in.