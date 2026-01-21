Shincheonji Responds: “Repeated Targeted Investigations Amount to Religious Discrimination”

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, founded in 1984 by Chairman Lee Man-hee, is a Christian religious organization that has experienced rapid growth in recent years, reporting annual increases of more than 100,000 members. Analysts suggest that the group’s expanding size and visibility may have contributed to heightened political and social scrutiny.

The organization first became a major focus of state action during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. At the time, authorities conducted large-scale investigations and administrative measures over alleged violations of infectious disease laws. Shincheonji reported more than ten search-and-seizure operations targeting its headquarters and affiliated churches.

Then-Governor of Gyeonggi Province, Lee Jae Myung, personally led a forced entry into Shincheonji’s headquarters, symbolizing the government’s hard-line stance.

Subsequently, South Korean courts acquitted Shincheonji of major charges, including alleged violations of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act. In response, Shincheonji stated that “although numerous complaints and accusations have been filed against us, courts have consistently ruled no charges or not guilty,” adding that “issues already resolved by the judiciary are now being recycled as tools for political and public attacks.”

The church emphasized that it is “a religious community with no intention of engaging in political conflict,” and urged authorities to “stop using a specific religion as a scapegoat while speaking of national unity.”