Sudhir Ruparelia Welcomes Bageshwar Dham Sarkar for Spiritual Extravaganza at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Kampala, Uganda – In a vibrant fusion of spirituality and luxury, Ugandan business magnate Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia hosted the esteemed Indian spiritual leader Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, at the prestigious Speke Resort Munyonyo. The visit, which began on August 14, 2025, culminated in a three-day spiritual discourse series, “Shri Hanumant Charitra Katha,” held from August 15 to 17, captivating thousands in Kampala with tales of devotion from the Ramayana.

Shri Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, India, arrived to a warm reception by Ruparelia, Chairman of the Ruparelia Group. The event saw enthusiastic crowds chanting “Ramnam” and celebrating India’s Independence Day on August 15, with flags waving and the resonant “Sanatan Shankhnad” echoing through the resort’s lush grounds overlooking Lake Victoria.

The katha, centered on Lord Hanuman’s virtues of strength and service, drew Uganda’s Indian diaspora and locals alike, fostering cultural unity and spiritual reflection. Shastri, revered for his divine charisma and teachings of Sanatan Dharma, brought a message of faith that transcended borders, reinforcing the shared heritage between India and Uganda’s Indian community.

Speke Resort Munyonyo, East Africa’s premier luxury destination, proved the perfect venue. With its opulent Presidential Suites, five gourmet restaurants, and state-of-the-art conference facilities, the resort—owned by Ruparelia—solidified its status as a hub for global events. The visit highlighted its role in promoting Uganda as a prime destination for cultural and spiritual tourism.

Uganda reaps significant benefits from this high-profile event. Economically, it boosts tourism, with increased patronage of local businesses, from hospitality to transport, as visitors flocked to Kampala. Culturally, it strengthens ties with India, a key economic partner, while enriching Uganda’s diverse social fabric through interfaith dialogue. For the Indian Ugandan community, it offered spiritual rejuvenation and a reaffirmation of identity.

Ruparelia’s hospitality and vision underscored Uganda’s growing prominence as a global cultural crossroads. As Shastri’s visit concludes, it leaves a lasting legacy of unity, faith, and economic promise, positioning Uganda as a beacon of spiritual and cultural synergy in East Africa.