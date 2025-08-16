The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda revealed that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the government of Uganda at large recognize the deep respect and influence Buganda clan heads hold in guiding their Bazzukulu and communities.

“It is for this reason that the Government seeks to work closely with you—not only to preserve the rich traditions of Buganda, but also to ensure that these traditions work hand in hand with the national vision for socio-economic transformation,” she said.

The Minister made the remarks yesterday while addressing Buganda clan heads during a meeting held in Mende, Wakiso District.

Hon. Babalanda noted that Uganda is on a journey to prosperity, guided by strategic programmes and initiatives such as the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, Youth Livelihood Programme, and skilling initiatives that aim to lift all Ugandans into the money economy.

“However, for these programmes to bear full fruit, they must be embraced at the grassroots—and no one can mobilise better than you, our cultural leaders,” she urged.

“I urge you, therefore, to rally your Bazzukulu, especially the youth, to take advantage of these opportunities. We are banking on you to move our young people away from idleness and dependency, and instead channel their energy into productive enterprises that will transform households and communities.”

The Minister explained that the Government and cultural institutions working together can ensure that every clan member is not only proud of their heritage but is also economically empowered, healthy, and educated.

“In unity, we can marry culture and development to build a Uganda that is both proud of its roots and confident in its future,”she said.

“May the wisdom of our ancestors guide our work, and may our partnership bear fruits for generations to come.”