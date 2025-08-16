1. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni – President of Uganda. He is a top newsmaker due to his long presidency, political influence, economic decisions, and impact on regional stability.

2. Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi – Kabaka of Buganda. As the cultural leader of Buganda, he frequently makes headlines for his role in cultural preservation and community leadership.

3. Robinah Nabbanja – Prime Minister of Uganda. She is influential in government policy-making and public administration.

4. Anita Among – Speaker of Parliament. She garners attention for her leadership in legislative matters and political debates.

5. Charles Peter Mayiga – Katikkiro of Buganda. He is a key figure in Buganda’s administration and development initiatives.

6. Norbert Mao – Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs. His role in legal reforms and opposition politics keeps him in the news.

7. Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) – Leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP). As a prominent opposition leader and musician-turned-politician, he makes headlines for challenging the government and advocating for youth rights.

8. Dr. Kizza Besigye – Opposition figure and activist. He is known for his long-standing criticism of the government and activism.

9. Mathias Mpuuga – Former Leader of the Opposition. His parliamentary activities and political maneuvers often attract media coverage.

10. Betty Amongi – Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development. She influences policies on social issues and labor rights.

11. Muwanga Kivumbi – Shadow Finance Minister. He is notable for his critiques on economic policies.

12. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba – Senior Presidential Advisor and Commander of the Defence Forces. As the president’s son, his military role and potential succession discussions make him a frequent newsmaker.

13. Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia – Prominent businessman, Ruparelia Group. He is a top newsmaker due to his leadership in key sectors, personal life, wealth, and public appearances, with a net worth of $250 million in real estate and finance.

14. Rajiv Ruparelia – CEO, Ruparelia Group. He continues the family business legacy in diversified investments.

15. Patrick Mweheire – Executive Chairman, Standard Bank Group. His banking leadership impacts Uganda’s financial sector.

16. Hamis Kiggundu (Ham) – Real estate mogul and author. With a net worth of $40 million, he makes news for his agro-processing and technology ventures employing thousands.

17. Charles Mbire – Telecom business leader. Valued at $70 million, he influences telecommunications, energy, and finance.

18. Haruna Sentongo – CEO, Haruna Enterprises. His business expansions keep him in the spotlight.

19. Sylvia Mulinge – CEO of MTN Uganda. She is admired for her telecom leadership and emerged as Uganda’s most admired CEO in 2024.

20. Julius Kyazze – CEO, Swangz Avenue. He shapes Uganda’s music industry through production and artist management.

21. Amos Wekesa – CEO, Great Lakes Safaris. His tourism initiatives promote Uganda internationally.

22. Dr. Lawrence Muganga – Vice Chancellor, Victoria University. He influences education policy and institution growth.

23. Eddy Kenzo – Award-winning musician. He makes headlines for his music, marriage to a minister, and presidential advisory role.

24. Sheebah Karungi – Leading female artist and entrepreneur. Her music and business ventures keep her trending.

25. Azawi (Priscilla Zawedde) – Fast-rising musician. Her viral hits and performances dominate entertainment news.

26. Spice Diana – Top music performer. She is known for chart-topping songs and public appearances.

27. Jose Chameleone – Veteran musician and cultural influencer. His long career and family ties to politics make him newsworthy.

28. Bebe Cool – Singer and NRM supporter. His political affiliations and music releases attract attention.

29. Pallaso – Popular artist with growing international recognition. His collaborations and tours keep him in the media.

30. Anne Kansiime – Comedian and actress. Her comedy sketches and international fame make her a staple in entertainment news.

31. Patrick Salvado Idringi – Stand-up comedian. His humor and social commentary resonate widely.

32. Cindy Sanyu – Singer and Uganda Musicians Association leader. She advocates for artists’ rights.

33. Joshua Cheptegei – Olympic gold medalist and world champion in athletics. He is Uganda’s top athlete with world records and medals.

34. Jacob Kiplimo – World-class long-distance runner. His international victories and records make him a sports icon.

35. Halima Nakaayi – Track and field athlete. Her 800m achievements bring global attention to Ugandan sports.

36. Denis Onyango – Legendary goalkeeper and retired national team player. His football career and leadership in sports news.

37. Janet Mbabazi – Leading cricketer on Uganda’s women’s team. She promotes women’s sports.

38. Farouk Miya – International footballer. His performances abroad and national team contributions.

39. Peruth Chemutai – Steeplechase runner. She secured silver at the 2024 Olympics and gold in 2020, elevating Uganda’s profile.

40. Irene Nakalembe – Award-winning golfer. Her successes in golf tournaments.

41. Stephen Kiprotich – Olympic marathon champion. His historic wins inspire national pride.

42. Andrew Mwenda – Journalist and founder of The Independent. He is a top newsmaker for his influential journalism and critical views on politics.

43. Faruk Kirunda – President Museveni’s deputy Spokesman. His communications on government affairs.

44. Karim Hirji – Businessman in hospitality and automotive. With $150 million net worth, his Dembe Group expansions make headlines.

45. Sikander Lalani – Founder of Roofings Group. Valued at $100 million, he drives infrastructure through steel manufacturing.

46. Drake Lubega – Real estate magnate. His $50 million fortune and commercial properties in Kampala.

47. Amos Nzeyi – Beverages and hospitality leader. Net worth of $50 million from Crown Beverages and banking ties.

48. Alykhan Karmali – Leader of Mukwano Industries. $35 million in manufacturing and agriculture.

49. Bob Kabonero – Hospitality and gaming tycoon. $20 million from casinos and hotels.

50. Ahmed Omar Mandela – Founder of Mandela Group. $20 million in hospitality like Café Javas and oil distribution.