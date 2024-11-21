By Wilfred Arinda Nshekantebirwe

I spent a week in Kisoro before the by-election, and no one could confidently predict who would emerge victorious between Rose Kabagyeni (NRM) and Grace Ngabirano Akifeza (Independent).

The uncertainty lingered because the contest was razor-thin. After all, the difference in the NRM primaries was just 744 votes—a margin that any determined candidate could overturn with proper strategy. Any seasoned politician knows that 700 votes can be overturned with the right groundwork, organization, and mobilization. I won’t claim one candidate cheated the other, but in fiercely contested elections like this, accusations of malpractice are almost inevitable. In fact, both candidates reportedly deployed “dark arts,” making the contest even murkier, according to reliable details.

But the real storm began after the NRM primaries. Dr. Philemon Mateke, the NRM party chairman for Kisoro District, openly chose to back the Independent candidate, Grace Ngabirano Akifeza. His reasoning? Akifeza had been “cheated” during the NRM primaries. Now, the question is: Did Mateke side with Akifeza out of genuine sympathy for her or because Akifeza had been his preferred choice, even before the alleged cheating happened? The answer lies in Mateke’s heart. But once Mateke declared his stance, the reaction from his NRM colleagues poured fuel on the fire. Yes, the NRM has strict codes of conduct, but the grassroot voters neither know nor care about such regulations.

Publicly humiliating Dr. Mateke in Kisoro was an unforgivable mistake, considering his towering legacy of service to the district for over five decades.The chants of “Uramwaye Mateke” (“Shame upon you, Mateke”) were not only unnecessary but disgraceful—an insult to a man who had given his life to Kisoro and was still grieving the loss of his daughter. The election later became deeply emotional. The people of Kisoro, loyal and sentimental, stood with a man they felt had been wronged. To them, this wasn’t just about politics or NRM. Mateke had been “hurt,” and they chose to fight for him.

Adding to this was the NRM’s shockingly lethargic approach to the campaign. Yes, President Museveni came to Kisoro to campaign for the NRM candidate, but his presence alone was not enough. Many party leaders appeared more interested in posing for photo ops with the President than supporting their flagbearer. These leaders left Kisoro as quickly as the President departed, abandoning the campaign just before the crucial voting day. It was as though they came to Kisoro to welcome Museveni, not to fight for Kabagyeni. This left the campaign machinery in the hands of Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi and Hon. Henry Musasizi, whose efforts, though valiant, were insufficient.

This by election presented a sharp contrast with the Bukimbiri County by-election in Kisoro District which happened two years ago, when NRM leaders flooded Bukimbiri, resulting into a decisive victory for Hon. Eddie Kwizera. This time, that same NRM firepower was nowhere to be seen. Everybody expected the similar kind of deployment. The Independent candidate, Akifeza Ngabirano, prepared for war against a lion, only to find herself facing a rat. NRM’s lack of preparation and deployment allowed Akifeza to outmaneuver them with ease.One might even ask: Was the deep state simply uninterested in backing Kabagyeni?

However, the most dangerous factor in this election wasn’t the political strategy—it was sectarianism. Ugly divisions along ethnic and religious lines reigned in this by-election, almost tearing Kisoro apart. I feel ashamed to even write about the slurs and slogans I heard during the campaign. Ethnicity and religion poisoned the air, turning neighbors, friends, and even families into enemies in just a matter of weeks. It was a shocking, heartbreaking sight to behold. What’s worse, it was the so-called elites who fueled this sectarianism. The very people who should have been preaching unity were busy fanning the flames of division. Not local people at the grassroots. The cracks of hate that sectarianism sowed in Kisoro must not be allowed to spread.

What I witnessed gave me an insight into how something as catastrophic as the Rwandan genocide could begin. I saw a man nearly attack his own brother over differences in religion—one Catholic, the other Protestant. If such hatred were to spread across Uganda, I would be forced to denounce my country. Uganda would burn. Even after the election, the wounds of sectarianism remain fresh, and some elites continue to nurture the division instead of condemning it. The blame game over who started this fire in Kisoro must stop immediately. Instead, we must stand together and say, “Never again.”

I call upon the government, non-governmental organizations, and all who wish Kisoro well to urgently intervene. Bring a message of healing, unity, and reconciliation to this community.

Kisoro is still bleeding, and the wounds need urgent attention before they deepen further. 2026 is around the corner, and this evil must stay behind.

Finally, I congratulate Mrs. Akifeza Grace Ngabirano on her victory and wish her the very best.

The writer is the LC 5 Male Youth Councillor For Rubanda District

Wilfred Arinda Nshekantebirwe

Wilfredarinda@gmail.com