By Judith Alowo

The 26th edition of the Kinyara Open Golf Tournament teed off today at Kinyara Golf Club, drawing a formidable lineup of both professional and amateur golfers. With last year’s champion, Joseph Cwinyai, opting not to defend his title, the field is wide open for a new winner to emerge, heightening anticipation for this prestigious event.

Among the top contenders are local favorites like Joseph Kasozi, Andrew Oketi, and Christopher Basaliza, who are eager to make their mark. “This tournament brings out the best in all of us. Without Cwinyai in the mix, the competition will be fierce, but I am ready to give my all,” said Kasozi, confidently looking ahead to his campaign. Oketi echoed similar sentiments, stating, “It’s a great opportunity for all of us.

The field is strong, but I feel prepared and optimistic.” Basaliza added, “The Kinyara Open is always special, and I’m excited for what’s ahead. We’ve trained hard for this.”

The tournament’s opening day features a competitive draw, with many seasoned golfers eager to challenge for the trophy.

Professionals like Bagalana Ashraf, Ayume George, and Okanya Phillip are all set to showcase their skills. Rising stars such as Emma Dricile and Kasango Grace are also expected to perform well in the amateur gross category, adding to the excitement.

“I’ve been working hard on my game, and I believe this tournament is my chance to shine,” said Ashraf, expressing his confidence.

Sarah Siryowe, Team Lead at Liaison Group Uganda, the main sponsor of the tournament, expressed her pride in supporting the event.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Kinyara Sugar Limited and the golfing fraternity. The Kinyara Open always delivers an exciting and competitive atmosphere, and we are glad to be part of this annual celebration of talent and sportsmanship.”

As the first round gets underway, the golfers will face challenging conditions but are eager to rise to the occasion. Tee-offs started at 7:20 AM, with matches like Tumusiime Arafat versus Kakeeto Abdul and Walimbwa Benard versus Ogwang Emma already setting the pace for what promises to be an action-packed day.

With the tournament wide open, the 26th Kinyara Open will crown a new champion this year, adding further intrigue to an already intense competition. Fans and players alike are excited to see who will lift the trophy at the end of this remarkable event.