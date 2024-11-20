In a press release, the ODPP condemned a video clip circulating on social media in which Mr Semakadde is alleged to have used vulgar and demeaning language towards Justice Abodo. The ODPP described the comments as “unprofessional, inflammatory, and unacceptable,” emphasizing that such behavior undermines institutional integrity, promotes misogyny, and erodes the principles of professionalism and respect for the rule of law.

The ODPP highlighted that Mr. Semakadde’s remarks not only constitute a breach of professional ethics but also threaten the credibility of the legal fraternity. “The perpetual vulgar and demeaning utterances against the DPP by Mr. Semakadde are an affront to her person, the integrity of the criminal justice system, and the principles of professionalism and propriety,” the statement read.

Justice Abodo, a distinguished High Court Judge with over 23 years of service in the ODPP, has been lauded for her exemplary career. The ODPP reiterated its support for her leadership and contributions to Uganda’s legal framework, stating, “Personal attacks will not deter the ODPP from fulfilling its constitutional mandate.”

The ODPP has demanded a public apology from Mr Semakadde, warning that it reserves the right to pursue legal action. The institution also plans to engage with professional bodies to ensure accountability for his actions.