So, what else will the National Resistance Movement party be remembered for. While there are undeniable contributions to Uganda’s progress, there is a glaring issue that threatens to overshadow them all: corruption. As Generation Z, we are deeply troubled by a concerning trend – the absence of shame among those who engage in corrupt practices.

One alarming aspect is that individuals in positions of authority openly admit to their knowledge of corrupt individuals but refuse to take action. Why shouldn’t they instead choose to remain silent bystanders? This apathy is a disheartening reminder that corruption has not only seeped into our institutions but has also corrupted our collective conscience.

Government officials, alarmingly, exhibit a shameless lack of remorse when it comes to misappropriating public funds. They openly discuss their readiness to engage in embezzlement, showing no concern about the prospect of imprisonment. Their belief that they can endure a jail sentence and subsequently relish the fruits of their corrupt actions reflects the pervasive corruption afflicting our nation.

This corrosive mindset has permeated every corner of Uganda. Even programs meant to uplift communities, such as Emyooga and the Parish Development Model, are seen as handouts rather than opportunities for sustainable development. Youth leaders entrusted with funds from the Youth Livelihood Program openly declare their intent to never return government money, with no fear of consequences.

A civil servant once confided that during President Museveni’s era, refraining from corruption is seen as an anomaly. Corruption is perceived as the norm, with roads cleared for such illicit practices. This belief extends to corrupting the police, judiciary, and anyone involved in the process. Even a retired magistrate openly asserted that no officer in Uganda is immune to corruption, citing his own experience of having engaged in corrupt activities with every officer during his service, highlighting the widespread nature of this issue. And he does not hesitate to admit it.

Those at the forefront of the fight against corruption appear to have lost ground and seem uncertain about the path forward. Stories of corruption in Uganda no longer instill fear as they once did. Corruption-related headlines fill our daily papers, becoming routine news. We have grown accustomed to corruption, and sadly, it is becoming the accepted norm. It’s disheartening that young people are growing up believing that running away with government money is a wise choice.

It is a sentiment I have voiced repeatedly, and I will continue to do so. The NRM government may have won several battles, but it has unquestionably lost the war against corruption. This has come at a steep cost to our country and to our generation. We witness funds intended to benefit hundreds of thousands diverted for personal gain, all while those responsible flaunt their newfound wealth. It’s as if this no longer holds significance for us.

A person wakes up one morning, having no documented or legitimate source of income, yet being able to afford luxurious cars, lavish mansions, and extravagant lifestyles, all while criticizing others for their perceived laziness. Our moral compass has eroded, and the shame once linked to corruption has disappeared, making it appear ordinary. Maybe the responsibility of addressing corruption should fall on the next government, not the NRM. We must ensure that corruption doesn’t continue into the next administration.

I recall an incident during a visit to China earlier this year. At Shanghai Pudong International Airport, realized that I had left behind some belongings in my hotel room, causing me to miss my flight. A kind-hearted airport staff member assisted me, and I offered a tip in gratitude. She declined and almost teared up, explaining that helping clients was her duty. It was a stark reminder that in China, corruption is criminal and intolerable. The Chinese fear ill-gotten gains.

In contrast, corrupt individuals in Uganda are often honored rather than shamed. Their names should be displayed in Halls of Shame. We may have learned the art of stealing public resources with NRM party, but we must ensure these skills remain confined to the current government.

Recent revelations about corruption within the Uganda Wildlife Authority, where officials siphoned billions from gorilla permits, leave us disheartened. And we all know, its public knowledge that nothing will happen to these thugs. We are no longer worried. But this must not find its way into the next government.

The Inspector General of Government, Beti Olive Namisango Kamya, last year revealed that Uganda loses at least Shs9.1 trillion to corruption every other year. This staggering figure is unacceptable for a nation that heavily relies on aid and loans.

One can only wonder how these corrupt individuals feel when they drive on the pothole-ridden roads of Kampala, witness the deplorable state of our hospitals, and see our crumbling schools. I recently observed a school in Kabale District (Ndorwa West, Murungu Primary School) featured in the Daily Monitor and I couldn’t help but wonder if it truly served as a place of learning for students, or if it was a shelter for goats. In fact, it struck me that some goats may have more comfortable living arrangements than those students. The sight raised serious questions about the state of our educational infrastructure.

The undeniable truth is that the NRM government has unintentionally revealed to us that corruption is a destructive force, one that has tarnished our society and left it in a deplorable state. We’ve witnessed all faces of corruption with NRM, and it is our responsibility to unite and pursue those who perpetrate corruption relentlessly.

The writer is the LC5 Male Youth Councillor for Rubanda District

wilfredarinda@gmail.com