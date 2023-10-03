In a fiery twist of fate, a UPDF soldier attached to the Special Force Command (SFC) met his untimely demise in a lodge at Kasenyi landing site, Nkumba Bendegere village in Entebbe.

This valiant warrior, known as Corporal Madri Henry, 36, was purportedly stabbed to his tragic end. The shocking discovery yesterday left traders, fishermen, and residents of the landing site in a state of profound disbelief and astonishment.

The lifeless form of this fallen soldier, a member of the Kasenyi SFC unit entrusted with safeguarding the First Family, was found in a nearby facility, with blood spots on his clothes.

It is worth noting that this departed soul had recently returned from serving in Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The night prior, Corporal Henry sought amusement with one of the lodges’ denizens, yet he never made it back to the barracks. As the sun rose, locals embarking on their daily routines stumbled upon Corporal Henry’s lifeless body, swiftly alerting the community leaders, who, in turn, notified the police at the Kasenyi landing site. The police promptly summoned the SFC Barracks at Kasenyi.

Robert Mulondo, the LC1 Vice chairperson for Bendegele village, recounted their approach to the somber crime scene. He said that every lodge in the vicinity was firmly shut, and the populace had vanished.

“By the time we arrived, all ten small abodes on the site were securely sealed,” he revealed. When the police deployed their keen-nosed canine, it unerringly led them to two diminutive structures—a bar and a lodge. Upon inspection, traces of blood adorned the door and padlock. The faithful dog held its ground, resolute at the threshold,” Mulondo said.

“This spurred us to scour every inch, yet nothing was unearthed within those two establishments. Nonetheless, all signs pointed to a tumultuous struggle, as if a fierce altercation had transpired within those very walls,” he further elucidated.

John Muhiire, the Councilor for Katabi Town Council, lamented that these grim events followed a stormy meeting organized by local leaders. During the gathering, residents voiced their grievances about the unseemly conduct of UPDF soldiers, casting a somber pall over the community.

In a twist that left many dumbfounded, mere days after the contentious meeting, the grim outcome manifested as the demise of a soldier—a development that sent shockwaves through the security echelons.

“This is utterly deplorable, for meting out justice in one’s own hands is a grievous misdeed. While this brave soul may have met his end, pending the postmortem report, all signs point to foul play,” declared a resident known only as Herman, voicing the collective sentiment.

Swiftly, the forces of law from Entebbe and prominent figures from the Kasenyi UPDF barracks descended upon the scene. They conducted initial inquiries before conveying the departed to Mulago Hospital for a thorough postmortem examination.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, verified the incident, disclosing that the discovery occurred on Monday morning, asserting that the lifeless form was found within the confines of an iron-clad structure.

“He hailed from Sera, Kasenyi, the crucible of SFC training. We are yet to fathom the root cause of this tragedy, for the body bore no evident signs of injury save for the crimson stream from his nose. Further elucidation shall follow in due course,” Owoyesigyire assured.

Simultaneously, a relentless pursuit has been launched in the quest to bring those responsible for the untimely demise of the fallen SFC soldier to justice. The wheels of retribution are set in motion.