In a momentous celebration on the 27th of September coinciding with Uganda’s World Tourism Day in the picturesque Buronyoro sub-region, Miika Eco Resort Hotel was bestowed with a prestigious Eco-Hospitality Facility award, solidifying its status as a true gem in the world of environmentally-friendly hospitality.

A visit to Miika Eco Resort Hotel is an immersion in lush greenery, drawing guests closer to nature and creating an ambiance that goes beyond mere accommodation; it truly becomes a home away from home.

The management team of Miika Eco Resort staged a fruit-filled event to celebrate their achievement after receiving the prize. Dr. Fred Kabagambe Kaliisa, the chairman of the Miika Eco Resort Hotel and the visionary behind this eco-friendly paradise, Francis Kaliisa, the Residence Director, Herbert Kaliisa, the Director of Strategy Business Development and Growth, and the dedicated staff members were present. Chairman Kaliisa, in his address, emphasized the principles of hard work and exemplary leadership. He called upon the team to continuously set higher benchmarks, ensuring that Miika Eco Resort Hotel not only maintains its exceptional standards but also surpasses them. He expressed heartfelt appreciation to the staff for their outstanding achievements.

“This award is not accidental,” Kaliisa declared, shedding light on the resort’s beginnings. Before the inception of Miika Eco Resort, an exhaustive study of the area paved the way for the strategic planting of trees that harmonized seamlessly with the natural environment, laying the foundation for an Eco-hospitality oasis.

Kaliisa’s impassioned plea for diligence was echoed by Herbert Kaliisa, the Director of Strategy Business Development and Growth, who emphasized the importance of upholding a culture of hard work, knowledge, and discipline. These, he asserted, were the cornerstones of Miika Eco Resort Hotel’s enduring success story.

As accolades poured in, it was abundantly clear that Miika Eco Resort Hotel had not only set itself apart but had also raised the bar for eco-friendly hospitality in Bunyoro and across Uganda. In this shared vision of sustainability and excellence, Miika Eco Resort Hotel continues to flourish as a beacon of Eco-hospitality.