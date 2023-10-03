Rubanda – The State Minister for Finance in Charge of General Duties, Hon. Henry Musasizi, has called upon Christians to transition from subsistence farming to commercial farming as a means to combat poverty in Uganda. Musasizi made this plea during church services held at various locations in Rubanda district.

Addressing congregants at Kagarama 1 Church of Uganda, Kitojo Catholic Hiika in Bubare Town Council, and Hamurwa Church of Uganda Parish, Musasizi emphasized the need for a shift from growing crops solely for personal consumption to cultivating crops for sale. He argued that the prevalent practice of subsistence farming has contributed significantly to poverty in many Ugandan households.

According to Musasizi, a major driver of poverty in Uganda is the over-reliance on subsistence agriculture, with approximately 39% of the population engaged solely in this type of farming. He encouraged Christians to adopt a more holistic approach by producing crops for both personal consumption and income generation. This, he explained, would not only improve their economic well-being but also enable them to access essential services such as education and healthcare.

Furthermore, Musasizi urged religious leaders to take an active role in promoting economic growth by empowering their congregants to become wealth creators.

Obed Mutatina, the District Councilor for Bubare Town Council, cautioned against the misuse of parish development funds, noting instances where villagers had diverted the funds towards alcohol purchases. He praised the Minister for securing funding of Ugx 150 million for the construction of a girls’ dormitory at Bubare Secondary School and Ugx 200 million for the renovation of Kagarama Health Center 2 in Bubare Town Council.

Ven Noah Kyooma, the Nyaruhanga Archdeacon, commended Minister Musasizi for his contributions to the development of Rubanda district and Uganda as a whole. Musasizi donated Ugx 6 million to Kagarama 1 Church of Uganda, Ugx 3 million to Kitoojo Catholic Hiika, and Ugx 5 million to Hamurwa Church of Uganda Parish for church development.

The Minister’s call to embrace commercial farming and reduce dependence on subsistence agriculture reflects a broader effort to improve living standards and alleviate poverty in Uganda.